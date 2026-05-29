24.8 C
London
Friday, May 29, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Anupam Kher, Ritwik Bhowmik to star in Shri Ram Bhoomi; The Kerala...

Anupam Kher, Ritwik Bhowmik to star in Shri Ram Bhoomi; The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhaya Narayan Singh to helm Zee Studios movie

By
Editor
-
0
96

Zee Studios has actually formally revealed its next significant cinematic endeavor entitled Shri Ram BhoomiThe production home shared the interesting news throughout its social networks platforms, guaranteeing a mentally charged story that integrates deep intrigue with an effective human journey.

Anupam Kher, Ritwik Bhowmik to star in Shri Ram Bhoomi; The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhaya Narayan Singh to helm Zee Studios movie

The upcoming movie boasts an outstanding ensemble cast. Veteran star Anupam Kher leads the job along with increasing star Ritwik Bhowmik and the flexible Amruta Khanvilkar. The motion picture will be directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh. It is backed by a collective group of manufacturers and executives, consisting of Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, Ritesh Kudecha, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Raedita, Akash Shah, Pranay Chokshi, Kalapi Shah, Kranti Shanbhag, Girish Johar, and Meet Mojo.

In their authorities social networks statement, Zee Studios provided fans a peek into the style of the job. The studio composed, “A title that echoes feeling. A story shrouded in intrigue. The journey of #ShriRamBhoomi formally starts. Starring @anupamkher @ritwikbhowmik and @amrutakhanvilkar. Directed by @kamakhayanrsingh.”

Anupam Kher Celebrates His 552nd Cinematic Journey

For Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher, Shri Ram Bhoomi marks a significant turning point in his remarkable profession as his 552nd movie. Revealing his extensive appreciation and enjoyment, the star shared a sincere note in both Hindi and English on his social networks manages to mark the event.

Assessing the cultural and psychological weight of the script, Kher highlighted that this job informs an essential story that covers generations. He revealed his pride in belonging of the movie, calling it a story rooted in fact, faith, and the idea of returning home.

While particular plot information are presently being kept under covers, the declarations from both the studio and the lead star mean a deeply spiritual and socially appropriate drama. With the main statement out, the movie is anticipated to start production quickly, and even more updates relating to the release date and supporting cast are prepared for by fans.

Check Out: Anupam Kher returns to DDLJ’s climax area in Maharashtra, prompts federal government to maintain cinematic heritage

Tags: Akash Shah, Amruta Khanvilkar, Anupam Kher, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, Girish Johar, Instagram, Kalapi Shah, Kamakhaya Narayan Singh, Kranti Shanbhag, Meet Mojo, News, Pranay Chokshi, Raedita, Ritesh Kudecha, Ritwik Bhowmik, Shri Ram Bhoomi, Social Media, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Zee Studios

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 7500 with Arm C1 CPU, faster NPU

Business 0
MediaTek just unveiled the Dimensity 7500 with an upgraded...

Oura Ring 5 announced with slim design, updated sensors and blood pressure monitoring

Business 0
The big story with the new Oura Ring 5...

vivo T5 quietly debuts with a 7,200mAh battery, IP69 rating

Business 0
A new vivo smartphone has made its silent debut...

Popular

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 7500 with Arm C1 CPU, faster NPU

Business 0
MediaTek just unveiled the Dimensity 7500 with an upgraded...

Oura Ring 5 announced with slim design, updated sensors and blood pressure monitoring

Business 0
The big story with the new Oura Ring 5...

vivo T5 quietly debuts with a 7,200mAh battery, IP69 rating

Business 0
A new vivo smartphone has made its silent debut...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here