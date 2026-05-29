Zee Studios has actually formally revealed its next significant cinematic endeavor entitled Shri Ram BhoomiThe production home shared the interesting news throughout its social networks platforms, guaranteeing a mentally charged story that integrates deep intrigue with an effective human journey.

Anupam Kher, Ritwik Bhowmik to star in Shri Ram Bhoomi; The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhaya Narayan Singh to helm Zee Studios movie

The upcoming movie boasts an outstanding ensemble cast. Veteran star Anupam Kher leads the job along with increasing star Ritwik Bhowmik and the flexible Amruta Khanvilkar. The motion picture will be directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh. It is backed by a collective group of manufacturers and executives, consisting of Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, Ritesh Kudecha, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Raedita, Akash Shah, Pranay Chokshi, Kalapi Shah, Kranti Shanbhag, Girish Johar, and Meet Mojo.

In their authorities social networks statement, Zee Studios provided fans a peek into the style of the job. The studio composed, “A title that echoes feeling. A story shrouded in intrigue. The journey of #ShriRamBhoomi formally starts. Starring @anupamkher @ritwikbhowmik and @amrutakhanvilkar. Directed by @kamakhayanrsingh.”

Anupam Kher Celebrates His 552nd Cinematic Journey

For Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher, Shri Ram Bhoomi marks a significant turning point in his remarkable profession as his 552nd movie. Revealing his extensive appreciation and enjoyment, the star shared a sincere note in both Hindi and English on his social networks manages to mark the event.

Assessing the cultural and psychological weight of the script, Kher highlighted that this job informs an essential story that covers generations. He revealed his pride in belonging of the movie, calling it a story rooted in fact, faith, and the idea of returning home.

While particular plot information are presently being kept under covers, the declarations from both the studio and the lead star mean a deeply spiritual and socially appropriate drama. With the main statement out, the movie is anticipated to start production quickly, and even more updates relating to the release date and supporting cast are prepared for by fans.

Check Out: Anupam Kher returns to DDLJ’s climax area in Maharashtra, prompts federal government to maintain cinematic heritage

Tags: Akash Shah, Amruta Khanvilkar, Anupam Kher, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, Girish Johar, Instagram, Kalapi Shah, Kamakhaya Narayan Singh, Kranti Shanbhag, Meet Mojo, News, Pranay Chokshi, Raedita, Ritesh Kudecha, Ritwik Bhowmik, Shri Ram Bhoomi, Social Media, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Zee Studios

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