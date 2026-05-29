Salman Khan is truly called the Godfather of the Indian movie market, as the super star is constantly there for individuals in their bumpy rides. As the market is divided over the Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar dispute over Don 3Salman Khan has actually now actioned in to guarantee that the 2 celebrations agreeably fix their problems without producing a media circus.

SCOOP: Salman Khan turns Cupid in Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 war; super star actions in to broker peace

A source informed Bollywood Hungama “Salman Khan is fond of Ranveer Singh, and is equally fond of the Akhtars too. He picked up the call on both the stakeholders, and has asked them to resolve their issues without hurting the future of their respective projects. He explained to Farhan about creative differences being a common thing in the industry for decades, and he also had a long chat with Ranveer, understanding his stance. He is playing the cupid to ensure that no one feels sabotaged.”

The source even more notifies that Salman likewise notified both celebrations to believe as one market, and deal with another task together, once the heat of this argument settles.

Both Farhan and Ranveer have actually taken the words from Salman Khan seriously, and are believing to come together and agreeably come to a service without producing a debate. He does not desire any legal turbulence in between Ranveer and Farhan, nor does he desire the movie bodies to take any uninformed choice. Obviously, he has actually asked the 2 to arrange out their distinctions without including any 3rd celebration, which includes himself.

Salman is waiting Farhan for the losses, and likewise pressing Ranveer to begin a brand-new task to capitalise on the historical success of Dhurandhar

Check out: Rs. 10 cr. in advance, Rs. 25 cr. discount rate– Ranveer Singh’s March peace deal to Excel stopped working before the other day’s Don 3 surge

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

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