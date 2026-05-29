EXCLUSIVE: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cleared by CBFC with U/A ranking; runtime locked at 136 minutes

Bollywood Hungama has actually specifically discovered that the much-awaited household performer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has actually formally gotten its censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie has actually been approved a U/A certificate ahead of its theatrical release, suggesting that it appropriates for audiences of any age groups, with adult assistance recommended for kids listed below 12 years.

EXCLUSIVE: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cleared by CBFC with U/A score; runtime locked at 136 minutes

According to sources near the advancement, the movie’s last authorized runtime stands at 136 minutes, equating to 2 hours and 16 minutes. The accreditation procedure was finished just recently, putting the movie securely on track for its scheduled release technique.

Market experts recommend that the makers liked protecting the movie’s vibrant energy and musical story while guaranteeing a crisp theatrical experience. The 136-minute period is being considered as a perfect runtime for a mainstream romantic performer, stabilizing drama, humour, music, and psychological minutes without overstaying its welcome.

The title Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has actually currently created interest amongst audiences owing to its sentimental appeal and timeless Bollywood-style romantic flavour. Trade circles think the movie is intending to take advantage of the audience’s hunger for lively romance installed on a big cinematic scale.

While the makers have actually stayed tight-lipped about numerous crucial plot information, the censor clearance now signifies that the marketing project is anticipated to magnify in the coming days. With the CBFC rules finished, the movie enters its last stage before release.

Check out: Maniesh Paul on his cycle minute with David Dhawan in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, “I bought tickets in black to view his Judwaa”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

Tags: CBFC, CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification), Censor, Censor Board of Film Certification, David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Mrunal Thakur, News, Pooja Hegde, Tips Films, Varun Dhawan

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