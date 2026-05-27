19459014 19659001 < iframe src = 19459005 width = height = frameborder = 19459008 enable = allowfullscreen > 19459014 Infamous Drug Mafia Injured In Police Encounter In Bhubaneswar|Odisha #drugmafia #policeencounter #bhubaneswar #odisha #otvnewsenglish #otvnews 19459022 ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides trusted details throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659004 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! 19659005 See Our Website https://odishatv.in/ 19459022 Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp 19459022 See Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ 19659006 #OTVNews #OdishaTV 19659007