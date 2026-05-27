A wide range of individuals collected at the Hakimpur checkpost near the Bangladesh border after authorities started a crackdown on undocumented Bangladeshi migrants.



West Bengal: People collect near Hakimpur border as BJP govt starts crackdown on prohibited Bangladeshis Photograph:(ANI)

A wide variety of individuals collected at the Hakimpur checkpost near the Bangladesh border after authorities started a crackdown on undocumented Bangladeshi migrants in the middle of the push for ‘spot, erase and deport’ policy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) federal government in West Bengal.

The Hakimpur checkpost is a worldwide border crossing located in the North 24 Parganas district.

A Bangladeshi migrant, who utilized to work as a mechanic in Howrah, stated that they are leaving since they can’t discover work and they aren’t being enabled to remain owing to the application of the ‘identify, erase, deport’ policy of the West Bengal federal government.

“There is a lot of trouble going on here right now, so we are leaving. We cannot find any work, and no one is allowing us to stay. It has been two or three years since we arrived here from Bangladesh. We were brought here by another individual. No, I had not (obtained an Aadhaar card or a Ration card). I used to live in the Howrah district. I am a motorcycle mechanic. Ten of us had come. Right now, I am the only one returning,” he informed ANI.

Previously on Tuesday, BJP MP Khagen Murmu stated lots of presumably undocumented Bangladeshi migrants have actually been deported, while others are being traced. He included that fencing work along the Bengal border is underway and worried that the celebration will not interfere in the Central federal government’s performance.

Murmu stated that holding centres are the designated location for unlawful Bangladeshi immigrants, including that such arrangements belonged to the celebration’s election pledges.

“Holding centres are the only place for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. It was said in the BJP’s manifesto as well that there is no place in India for infiltrators. Some have fled, some have been deported, and some are still hiding. We will find them all. They all will be kept in holding centres, and then the government will decide its course,” he informed ANI.

The advancement follows the West Bengal federal government directed all district magistrates to establish holding centres for collared immigrants and launched foreign detainees who are waiting for deportation or repatriation, in line with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) standards.

According to a main interaction provided by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, districts have actually been asked to take needed actions for real estate people determined as remaining unlawfully in the nation, consisting of those who have actually finished jail sentences and are waiting for deportation.

The regulation, released on May 23, advises authorities to serve as per the MHA structure on deportation and repatriation treatments for Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas discovered living unlawfully in India.

(ANI)