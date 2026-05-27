EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar CONFIRMS robbery at office after 66 hard disks go missing; says, “Luckily we have backup files of everything”

Skip to content
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
-
LANGUAGE
-
FOLLOW US ON
-
FEEDBACK
-
Bollywood Hungama News Network https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/
Bollywood Hungama News Network https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/
Bollywood Hungama News Network https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/
Bollywood Hungama News Network https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/
Bollywood Hungama News Network https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/
What’s Hot
Bollywood Hungama News Network https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/
Trending
- LIVE
- 12 HR
- 24 HR
- 3 Days
-
01
Akshara Singh thanks Bihar fans after debuting alongside Akshay Kumar in Welcome To The…
May 26, 2026 13:05
-
02
Salman Khan shot for five days for Maatrubhumi song featuring 200 dancers, reveals…
May 25, 2026 21:37
-
03
Jasmine Sandlas announces first-ever India arena tour: “I’m bringing my rawest…
May 26, 2026 13:19
-
04
Ranveer Singh’s team reacts to FWICE ban over Don 3 controversy: “He has consciously…
May 25, 2026 20:15
-
05
Dhurandhar to have its world television premiere on May 30 on Star Gold, Star Gold 2 and…
May 26, 2026 18:45
-
06
Governor Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee leads film based on India’s 1990 economic crisis
May 26, 2026 17:49
-
07
EXCLUSIVE: Rs. 10 cr. upfront, Rs. 25 cr. discount – Ranveer Singh’s March…
May 27, 2026 13:00
-
08
EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar CONFIRMS robbery at office after 66 hard disks go missing; says,…
May 26, 2026 17:26
-
09
Mohit Rai opens up about styling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her 24th Cannes appearance;…
May 26, 2026 21:49
-
10
Diljit Dosanjh creates history at Madison Square Garden; becomes first Indian musician to…
May 26, 2026 10:41
-
01
Akshara Singh thanks Bihar fans after debuting alongside Akshay Kumar in Welcome To The…
May 26, 2026 13:05
-
02
Jasmine Sandlas announces first-ever India arena tour: “I’m bringing my rawest…
May 26, 2026 13:19
-
03
Salman Khan shot for five days for Maatrubhumi song featuring 200 dancers, reveals…
May 25, 2026 21:37
-
04
Ranveer Singh’s team reacts to FWICE ban over Don 3 controversy: “He has consciously…
May 25, 2026 20:15
-
05
Dhurandhar to have its world television premiere on May 30 on Star Gold, Star Gold 2 and…
May 26, 2026 18:45
-
06
Governor Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee leads film based on India’s 1990 economic crisis
May 26, 2026 17:49
-
07
EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar CONFIRMS robbery at office after 66 hard disks go missing; says,…
May 26, 2026 17:26
-
08
Diljit Dosanjh creates history at Madison Square Garden; becomes first Indian musician to…
May 26, 2026 10:41
-
09
EXCLUSIVE: Rs. 10 cr. upfront, Rs. 25 cr. discount – Ranveer Singh’s March…
May 27, 2026 13:00
-
10
The Great Grand Superhero earns Golden World Record for 10,000-sapling installation in…
May 26, 2026 17:16
-
01
Akshara Singh thanks Bihar fans after debuting alongside Akshay Kumar in Welcome To The…
May 26, 2026 13:05
-
02
Jasmine Sandlas announces first-ever India arena tour: “I’m bringing my rawest…
May 26, 2026 13:19
-
03
Diljit Dosanjh creates history at Madison Square Garden; becomes first Indian musician to…
May 26, 2026 10:41
-
04
Dhurandhar to have its world television premiere on May 30 on Star Gold, Star Gold 2 and…
May 26, 2026 18:45
-
05
EXCLUSIVE: Rs. 10 cr. upfront, Rs. 25 cr. discount – Ranveer Singh’s March…
May 27, 2026 13:00
-
06
Governor Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee leads film based on India’s 1990 economic crisis
May 26, 2026 17:49
-
07
EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani thanks Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for allowing PK shoot at…
May 27, 2026 11:00
-
08
Mohit Rai opens up about styling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her 24th Cannes appearance;…
May 26, 2026 21:49
-
09
The Great Grand Superhero earns Golden World Record for 10,000-sapling installation in…
May 26, 2026 17:16
-
10
EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar CONFIRMS robbery at office after 66 hard disks go missing; says,…
May 26, 2026 17:26
-
01
Ranveer Singh’s team reacts to FWICE ban over Don 3 controversy: “He has consciously…
May 25, 2026 20:15
-
02
BREAKING: Ashoke Pandit CONFIRMS, “Farhan Akhtar has asked for Rs. 45 crores from Ranveer…
May 25, 2026 17:46
-
03
Akshara Singh thanks Bihar fans after debuting alongside Akshay Kumar in Welcome To The…
May 26, 2026 13:05
-
04
EXCLUSIVE: YRF bets big on Alpha’s edgy origin story; Alia Bhatt to play an assassin…
May 25, 2026 17:30
-
05
Salman Khan shot for five days for Maatrubhumi song featuring 200 dancers, reveals…
May 25, 2026 21:37
-
06
Jasmine Sandlas announces first-ever India arena tour: “I’m bringing my rawest…
May 26, 2026 13:19
-
07
Diljit Dosanjh creates history at Madison Square Garden; becomes first Indian musician to…
May 26, 2026 10:41
-
08
David Dhawan admits he made Chashme Baddoor in ANGER: “I was not getting stars. They…
May 24, 2026 14:30
-
09
Dhurandhar to have its world television premiere on May 30 on Star Gold, Star Gold 2 and…
May 26, 2026 18:45
-
10
EXCLUSIVE: Rs. 10 cr. upfront, Rs. 25 cr. discount – Ranveer Singh’s March…
May 27, 2026 13:00
Galleries
-
Celeb Wallpapers
-
Celeb Photos
-
Movie Wallpapers
-
Movie Stills
-
First Look
-
Parties And Events
Parties And Events
-
Photos: Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde snapped…
-
Photos: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, David…
-
Photos: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal…
-
Photos: Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh,…
-
Photos: Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman, Sharvari,…
-
Photos: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Buchi…
-
Photos: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna,…
-