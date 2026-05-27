Unitree Robotics IPO Nears Listing Committee Review; Shoucheng Holdings (697.HK), with a 3.8% Stake, Opens a Revaluation Window for Its Robotics Assets

HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Driven by news of the accelerated IPO process of Unitree Robotics, the share price of Shoucheng Holdings (00697.HK) has been notably active recently. On the evening of May 25, the official website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange disclosed that Unitree Robotics’ STAR Market IPO application will be reviewed by the listing committee on June 1, 2026. Following the news, Shoucheng Holdings rose by more than 5% intraday on the next trading day, reaching a high of HK$1.84, indicating that market attention toward the revaluation of the company’s robotics investment value continues to rise.

Unitree Robotics’ STAR Market IPO had previously been accepted by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. According to its prospectus, the company plans to raise RMB4.202 billion. As a representative domestic enterprise in embodied intelligence and humanoid robotics, Unitree Robotics has entered a critical stage in its capitalization process. This is expected to further raise capital-market attention toward the robotics sector and provide a clearer public-market pricing reference for related industrial-chain assets.

For Shoucheng Holdings, the significance of Unitree Robotics’ IPO lies not only in the change in equity value of a single project, but also in the fact that the company’s robotics investment layout is beginning to enter a stage of public-market validation. According to Unitree Robotics’ prospectus, Shoucheng Holdings participated in the investment in Unitree Robotics through the Beijing Robotics Industry Development Investment Fund. The fund held approximately 3.8262% of Unitree Robotics before the offering and approximately 3.44% after the offering. Based on this valuation, the corresponding value of this equity interest is estimated at around RMB1.446 billion. As Unitree Robotics’ listing process continues to advance, the market visibility of Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics investment assets is expected to increase accordingly.

From a valuation perspective, Unitree Robotics’ IPO is expected to become an important catalyst for the revaluation of Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics assets. Compared with unlisted equity interests, which mainly rely on primary-market financing valuations, the market capitalization performance of listed companies is easier for the market to observe, compare and price. If Unitree Robotics successfully lists on the capital market, its public-market valuation will provide a reference for related assets such as embodied intelligence and humanoid robotics, and will also help the market reassess the value of robotics assets held by Shoucheng Holdings through its sector-focused investment funds.

More importantly, Unitree Robotics is not the only case within Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics investment portfolio. According to company disclosures, through the sector-focused investment funds it manages, Shoucheng Holdings has made cumulative investments of more than RMB2 billion across the broader robotics ecosystem, covering over 20 companies. These include Unitree Robotics, Noetix Robotics, Galbot, Deep Robotics, Booster Robotics and Galaxea AI, among other projects. Its layout spans multiple segments, including robot bodies, embodied intelligence, aerial robotics, key components and application scenarios. As portfolio companies such as Unitree Robotics and Deep Robotics continue to advance their listing processes, Shoucheng Holdings’ earlier deployment across the robotics value chain is transitioning from the capital deployment phase to the value realization phase.

From the perspective of the Hong Kong stock market, Shoucheng Holdings’ scarcity value has therefore increased further. At present, there are not many Hong Kong-listed companies that can directly reflect the mainland humanoid robotics and embodied intelligence industrial chain. By participating in investments in leading companies such as Unitree Robotics through sector-focused investment funds, Shoucheng Holdings has developed a well-defined proxy exposure to the robotics sector. Against the backdrop of relatively scarce technology growth assets in the Hong Kong market and sustained enthusiasm for the robotics theme, the company’s robotics industrial investment layout is expected to attract greater market attention.

Overall, Unitree Robotics’ IPO is an important validation milestone for Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics investment strategy. As the listing process continues to advance, related public-market valuations are expected to provide a clearer pricing reference for Shoucheng Holdings’ robotics assets and further strengthen its proxy value within the Hong Kong robotics concept segment. For investors, the market’s understanding of Shoucheng Holdings’ value may also extend from traditional asset operations toward a comprehensive valuation framework of “infrastructure assets + sector-focused funds + robotics investments”, while the revaluation theme for the company’s robotics assets is becoming increasingly clear.



Topic: Press release summary