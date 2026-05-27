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Hong Kong – Hong Kong Artist Showcased at Slovenia’s Lighting Guerrilla Festival (with photos)

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Hong Kong Artist Showcased at Slovenia’s Lighting Guerrilla Festival (with photos)

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     The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Berlin (HKETO Berlin) supported Hong Kong artist Wong Chi-yung in presenting his artwork “The Tower of Light” in Ljubljana, Slovenia. 
      
     Wong is a cross-disciplinary artist from Hong Kong, who focuses on creating immersive public artwork which incorporate multimedia technology elements. His installation, “The Tower of Light”, is featured at the Lighting Guerrilla Festival, from May 26 to June 20 (Ljubljana time), the largest light festival event held annually in Slovenia.
      
     “The Tower of Light” responds to this year’s festival theme, “Diversity”, by drawing inspiration from Ljubljana’s famous Ljubljanica River. The work invites audiences to reflect on the evolving interplay between humanity, technology, and nature, while highlighting the fluid and ever-changing connection between light and water. 
      
     The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau provided funding support for the exhibition.

About HKETO Berlin
 
     HKETO Berlin is the official representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in commercial relations and other economic and trade matters in Germany as well as Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia and Switzerland.

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