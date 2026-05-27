Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds worth about $1.1 million at airport (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cannabis buds worth about $1.1 million at airport (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs today (May 27) detected a drug trafficking case involving baggage concealment at Hong Kong International Airport and seized about 6 300 grams of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of about $1.1 million.



A male passenger, aged 30, arrived in Hong Kong from Bangkok, Thailand today. During customs clearance, Customs officers found the batch of suspected cannabis buds in his carry-on luggage. The man was subsequently arrested.



After investigation, the arrested person has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug. The case will be brought up at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (May 28).



Customs will continue to step up enforcement against drug trafficking activities through intelligence analysis. The department also reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people.

Customs will continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).