“Permanent residence certificates cannot be issued without proper verification”: Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Saturday opposed the issuance of Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) without proper verification, alleging that such a move could pose security risks and undermine efforts to identify illegal immigrants.

Speaking to ANI, Rao alleged that both the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) are demanding the issuance of PRCs without adequate verification. He said the Congress has raised the issue in Karnataka, while AIMIM has made a similar demand in Telangana.

“In Karnataka and Telangana, the political parties like Congress and AIMIM are both demanding the issuance of PRC, which is Permanent Residence Certificate. And AIMIM’s demand in Telangana is also the same, which the Congress is making in Karnataka. But this Permanent Residence Certificate is going to cause a lot of security concerns, and this certificate cannot be given without verification. So, after the survey, the PRC question comes. But the AIMIM and Congress are demanding PRC to be issued only now. So this is something aborting the attempt of the Government of India to weed out the illegal immigrants from the country,” he added.

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Rao said PRC should only be issued after due checks.

“The Permanent Residence Certificate without verification will enable some illegal immigrants to settle here and pose themselves as Indian citizens. So therefore, before giving the PRC to any person, there should be a proper verification anywhere in the country, and there should be definitely rules have to be followed and without proper verification, the PRC cannot be given,” he told ANI.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana has reached the final stage of enumeration form distribution, with 99 per cent of the forms already distributed.

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The CEO said 28 per cent of the enumeration forms have been received so far, while the remaining forms will be collected by July 24, after which the draft electoral roll will be published on July 30.