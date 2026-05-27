Mother-son declare third-degree abuse inside Talchua Marine Police Station in Kendrapara

Severe claims of custodial attack and authorities excess have actually emerged versus authorities of the Talchua Marine Police Station after a female and her boy implicated authorities workers of subjecting them to third-degree abuse inside the police headquarters properties.

The plaintiffs, recognized as Annapurna Mandal and her boy Anant Mandal, declared that they were physically attacked and verbally mistreated after being summoned to the police headquarters in connection with a household disagreement.

Mother-Son Claim They Were Detained for Hours

According to reports, Annapurna Mandal and her child were contacted us to the police headquarters following a problem lodged by Annapurna’s other half relating to a domestic conflict.

The duo declared that female constable Sandhyarani Jena summoned them to the station and apprehended them from around 4 PM up until midnight on Tuesday.

The plaintiffs even more declared that they were abused utilizing improper language and attacked by cops workers throughout their remain at the station.

Lady Alleges Assault in Front of Son

Annapurna Mandal made severe accusations versus the cops workers, declaring that she was beaten with lathis inside the police headquarters.

“They beat me with lathis. They asked me why I was not listening to my father-in-law and spouse and continually attacked me,” she declared.

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She likewise declared that she was attacked in a half-naked condition in front of her kid inside the police headquarters facilities.

Boy Alleges Assault Inside Toilet

Anant Mandal likewise implicated authorities workers of physical attack.

“Due to household disruption, authorities summoned us and took us inside a toilet where one Havildar and one female IIC main attacked me and my mom,”he declared.

The claims have actually set off issue in your area, with concerns being raised over the conduct of cops workers and the treatment of people given police headquarters for household dispute-related matters.

Cops Official Denies Allegations

Reacting to the allegations, cops main Sandhyarani Jena rejected all claims of custodial abuse and attack.

“I had actually provided 4 hours to solve their household disagreement. CCTV video can likewise be examined,” she mentioned.

Her action has actually even more magnified needs for an objective questions into the occurrence.

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Need for CCTV Verification and Probe

Following the inconsistent claims made by both sides, the plaintiffs have actually required a comprehensive examination into the matter.

They have actually likewise looked for confirmation of CCTV video from the police headquarters facilities to establish what taken place throughout the duration they were presumably apprehended.

The event has actually stimulated conversations over custodial conduct and responsibility within police headquarters, with regional citizens and rights activists most likely to look for clearness on the accusations in the coming days.

No authorities declaration has actually yet been released relating to whether a department query has actually been started into the claims versus the cops workers.