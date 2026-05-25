Rape and murder effort on female: Odisha Police arrests implicated from Dhenkanal

Odisha Police detained a 27-year-old male from Dhenkanal in connection with the supposed rape and tried murder of a lady near Bhapur market, weeks after the harsh attack activated public outrage.



Dhenkanal SP together with others in a presser Photograph: (OTV)

Authorities detained a 27-year-old male in connection with the supposed rape and homicidal attack of a lady near the Sapua riverbed near to Bhapur market in Odisha, on Sunday. The stunning occurrence had actually supposedly happened on April 27 this year and had actually activated issue in the location of Dhenkanal district.

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According to authorities authorities, the implicated has actually been determined as Sukuta Naik, a local of Bhapur. He was apprehended following an examination into the case and later on produced before a court.

Cops authorities stated a blood-stained weapon was likewise taken from the implicated throughout the examination. Authorities think the implicated acted alone in performing the criminal offense. Senior cops authorities specified that initial proof gathered throughout the probe points towards the participation of the detained person.

As part of the examination, authorities have actually tape-recorded the declaration of the rape survivor and collected numerous pieces of proof associated to the case. Authorities, nevertheless, have actually not openly revealed additional information relating to the intention behind the occurrence, specifying that the probe is still underway.

The case had actually triggered outrage after reports emerged about the ruthless attack on the lady near the riverbed location. Cops magnified their examination over the previous couple of weeks before lastly detaining the implicated.

Authorities stated forensic and other technical proof are likewise being analyzed as part of the continuous probe. Cops authorities kept that all elements of the case are being completely examined to guarantee suitable legal action.

The occurrence has actually as soon as again raised issues over ladies’s security and security in separated public locations. Residents have actually required rigorous penalty for the implicated and more powerful policing procedures in susceptible zones.

Cops have actually ensured that the matter is being dealt with seriously and even more examination is continuing under appropriate legal arrangements.

“The case previously signed up at Bhapur Police Station is No.- 362/2026. After finishing the examination of that case today, we have actually apprehended someone whose name is Sukuta Nayak, a local of Bhapur. The areas under which he has actually been detained are 126, 127, 76, 150, 118, and 109 of the BNS. Using all these areas, we have actually produced him in court,” Dhenkanal SP, Abhinav Sonkar, stated while talking to mediapersons.

“The victim’s declaration has actually been tape-recorded by the cops, and we have actually gotten numerous kinds of proof. In the coming days, we will gather 2 or 4 more pieces of proof, and we prepare to submit the chargesheet within 60 days,” the Dhenkanal SP included.