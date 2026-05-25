Ramayana: Why AR Rahman thinks Hans Zimmer will draw the world to Ranbir Kapoor’s impressive

Even before its release, Ramayana has actually turned into one of the most enthusiastic Indian movies ever installed. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and supposedly being made on an enormous spending plan of 4,000 crore ($500 million), the cinematic phenomenon is currently developing worldwide buzz– and a significant factor behind that enjoyment is the coming together of music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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“His name is going to make many individuals view the film”

Throughout a current interaction with Faridoon Shahryar, Rahman opened about teaming up with the Oscar-winning author and described why Zimmer’s participation might end up being a game-changer for the movie globally.

Discussing the partnership, Rahman stated, “I think it’s an epic collaboration. That too, to do a film which is our own, from our country and culture. Bringing him as almost like an ambassador to the world, to non-Indians. His name is going to make many people watch the movie definitely. At least a certain section is going to watch what has Hans Zimmer done in an Indian movie.”

Rahman even more acknowledged Zimmer’s imposing impact in international movie theater music and explained the chance to work together with him as “an excellent honour.”

Over the years, Zimmer has actually formed the soundscape of renowned movies consisting of Interstellar, Inception, Gladiator, The Lion King and Dune, making 2 Academy Awards and several Grammys while doing so.

Rahman himself stays among India’s most renowned musical exports, with 2 Oscars and 2 Grammy Awards to his name.

Rahman Calls Ramayana One of the Biggest Films of His Career

Apart from going over the cooperation, Rahman likewise shared his enjoyment about the scale and visual aspiration of Ramayana. Remembering his experience of viewing the movie’s trailer in 3D, he sounded noticeably impressed by the innovation and discussion.

He stated, “It is one of the biggest films of my career. Not only the story, we all know the story, and how we respect it, but the technology. Just even watching the trailer on 3D is incredible. I’ve never seen anything of Indian or in the whole world as a piece of art. It’s so incredible on 3D, the music and sound.”

The remarks have actually just magnified anticipation around the job, which is anticipated to mix folklore, innovative visuals and massive cinematic storytelling.

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Star-Studded Cast of Ramayana

Backed by manufacturer Namit Malhotra in addition to Yash under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana includes an ensemble cast representing renowned characters from the legendary.

Ranbir Kapoor will depict Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi enters the function of Sita. Yash plays Ravana, with Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol essaying Lord Hanuman.

The cast likewise consists of Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, to name a few.