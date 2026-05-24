Thudarum director spills the beans on Athimanoharam, starring Mohanlal

Mohanlal in Athimanoharam (L), Tharun Moorthy Upgraded on : 24 May 2026, 10:09 am Previously, we reported about director Tharun Moorthy reuniting with his Thudarum star Mohanlal for a movie, entitled AthimanoharamThe job, which marks Mohanlal’s 366th movie, stars the super star as a policeman called TS Lovelajan. There has actually been much discourse about whether the movie will have a great deal of action, comparable to Thudarum On Saturday, Tharun Moorthy dealt with a few of these rumours about the movie. A social networks user informed the filmmaker that he has actually heard that Athimanoharam has more action as compared to Thudarum which everybody has this expectation. In reaction, Tharun stated that it is not an action-oriented movie which he chose to do it due to the fact that it is not comparable to Thudarum “So avoid comparisons,” the filmmaker clarified.

Another user asked what the category of the movie is, and in reply, Tharun called it a “police procedural and family drama” Athimanoharam marks Mohanlal’s resurgence to a standard authorities function after a very long time. He plays private investigators in movies such as 12th Man and Beastthe last time the star put on the authorities uniform and played a traditional police officer remains in 2013’s Red WineThe upcoming movie likewise stars Meera Jasmine in the function of Lovelajan’s spouse.

The movie is directed by Tharun Moorthy from a movie script by Ratheesh Ravi, who is understood for titles such as Pullikkaran StaraaIshqAdiandMaharaniIt is produced by Ashiq Usman through his eponymous banner. On the technical front, the movie has author Jakes Bejoy, cinematographer Shaji Kumar, editor Vivek Harshan, and sound designer Vishnu Govind.

Just recently, group Athimanoharam popular Mohanlal’s birthday on set, and the super star participated in the birthday events of Tharun’s boy.