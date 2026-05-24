Vashu Bhagnani held an explosive interview on May 22 with choose media members, declaring that manufacturer Ramesh Taurani of Tips can’t utilize the tunes from the previous’s movie, Biwi No 1 (1999 ). The manufacturer likewise declared that the story of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai might resemble Biwi No. 1 Bollywood Hungama talked to a source who offered the opposite’s variation.

EXCLUSIVE: Vashu Bhagnani vs Tips-Dhawans row gets UGLIER; a source counters,”Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has NOTHING to do with Biwi No. 1; Dhawans paid Rs. 16 cr. from their own pocket to conserve Coolie No. 1 suppliers from suffering”

Bollywood Hungama spoke with a source, who supplied the opposite’s variation. The source stated on condition of privacy, “Vashu Bhagnani has actually lost the case in the Supreme Court today. That itself discusses why the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai group is with confidence proceeding with the trailer launch tomorrow. If there was any benefit in his claims, would the makers have gone on in this way? Mr. Bhagnani stated that he prepared to make Biwi No 1 Part 2 with David and Varun. Varun had actually never ever signed any movie with Puja Entertainment after Coolie No 1not even Biwi No 1Where is the concern of Varun being dedicated to such a movie?”

In journalism conference, Vashu Bhagnani declared, “I was simply a name manufacturer on Coolie No 1 (2020 ). It was David ji who 100% managed the production and costs. I paid David ji huge cash to make that movie; practically Rs. 70 crores, which was not even his worth.”

Responding greatly to this, the source stated, “This is absurd. Suppliers were not spent for Coolie No 1It was Mr. Bhagnani who needed to pay them. The Dhawans ended up paying almost Rs. 16 crores from their own pocket to clear supplier charges since their credibility was being dragged into the mess. They did it so that individuals who dealt with the movie were not left in the lurch. And now, rather of acknowledging that, Mr. Bhagnani is making these claims in public.”

The source even more said, “Also, David Dhawan was never ever paid Rs. 70 crores. If that had actually occurred, David Dhawan would have been the highest-paid director in the nation at that time. Can Mr. Bhagnani reveal any file or put any evidence in the general public domain to back this claim? Let him launch the arrangement, the payment evidence or any documentation. Till then, this stays absolutely nothing however a wild claim.”

The source continued, “He’s stating that the Dhawans did not call him. Did he call them? He likewise didn’t. Some individuals were attempting to connect to Mr. Bhagnani, however he didn’t address their calls. To now recommend that just one side must have reached out is unreasonable. Interaction is a two-way street. It is likewise baffling that it was understood months ago that ‘Chunari Chunari’ belongs of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona HaiHe chose to submit the case simply a month before the release. Why wait till the eleventh hour? Why produce sound just when the movie’s trailer launch and release project will start? The timing itself raises concerns.”

The source then included,”Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai remains in no other way linked to Biwi No 1That movie had to do with a family man having an adulterous affair. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has to do with a double pregnancy. The 2 stories are poles apart. Even If David Dhawan is directing the movie and a popular old tune is being utilized, one can not arbitrarily declare that it is a remake or spiritual follower of Biwi No 1Anyhow, the trailer will be out tomorrow, after which everybody will understand the reality. When the trailer is out and individuals see that the movie has absolutely nothing to do with Biwi No 1will Mr. Bhagnani and Puja Entertainment say sorry?”

The source approved a pointed note, stating, “The Dhawans have actually preserved silence for long, however that need to not be misinterpreted for weak point. They have actually safeguarded their self-respect, paid individuals from their own pockets when needed and carried on. If incorrect stories are being developed now, then the realities likewise require to come out.”

Check out: DYNAMITE: Vashu Bhagnani declares, “I suffered Rs. 27 cr loss on Coolie No 1; Varun Dhawan never ever troubled to inquire about it … paid David ji Rs. 70 cr … he was to make Biwi No 1 part 2 with me”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

Tags: Biwi No. 1, Bollywood debate, Chunari Chunari, Coolie No 1, David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Legal Dispute, Music, News, Puja Entertainment, Ramesh S Taurani, Song, Supreme Court, Tips Films, Tips Music, Varun Dhawan, Vashu Bhagnani

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