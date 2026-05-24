Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh starrer Raftaar gets brand-new release date; movie to show up in theatres in October

Star Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming theatrical release Raftaar has actually formally locked a brand-new release date. The movie, which likewise stars Keerthy Suresh in a leading function, is now set up to strike movie theaters on October 16, accompanying the extended Dussehra weekend.

Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh starrer Raftaar gets brand-new release date; movie to get here in theatres in October

An Amazon MGM Studios Original, Raftaar is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film. The job has actually been executive produced by Tarun Bali, while the story and movie script have actually been composed by Rohan Narula. PVR INOX Pictures will disperse the movie theatrically. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh, the movie likewise includes Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor in crucial functions.

The movie brings extra significance for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa as it marks the start of their entrepreneurial journey as manufacturers in the theatrical area. Revealing the brand-new release date on social networks, Rajkummar shared a psychological note about the movie and its individual value to the couple.

In his post, the star composed, “They state developing a dream takes some time, however living it takes a lot more hustle! RAFTAAR is not simply a movie, it’s our initial step into the theatrical world, a labour of belief, grit and many dreams. When something is this individual and unique, it is worthy of the time to turn into something genuinely remarkable. That’s why we are now showing up, in movie theaters, on 16 October for the extended Dussehra weekend. When you see RAFTAAR, you will not simply view a movie, you’ll identify the hustle, the aspiration, the worry and the hope that drive every dream. Thank you for being our strength. We’re practically there. हमारे सपनों की रफ़्तार (Our dreams’ speed) complete on hai और (and) hustle भी (likewise)। Catch you on 16th October in Theatres.”

Set versus the background of India’s quickly growing ed-tech sector, Raftaar checks out the increase of a start-up and the extreme aspiration driving its core characters. The story focuses on a figured out guy and an enthusiastic female browsing success, greed, power, and relationships in a world where ethical limits typically end up being blurred.

According to the makers, the movie intends to mix psychological drama with styles of aspiration and contemporary entrepreneurial culture, while analyzing the individual expenses that frequently accompany success. With the Dussehra vacation duration anticipated to offer a strong theatrical window, Raftaar is preparing for a wide-screen release later on this year.

Check out: Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh heading Amazon MGM Studios’ Raftaar, launching in theaters on July 24, 2026

More Pages: Raftaar Box Office Collection

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