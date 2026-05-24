Bollywood starlet and political leader Kangana Ranaut has actually lastly broken her silence concerning extreme social networks speculation about her marital status. The reports started flowing quickly after a paparazzi video emerged online, revealing the starlet in a conventional pink salwar match, sporting a mangalsutra, a bindi, and green bracelets. These conventional signs of a married Hindu female instantly sent out fans and social networks platforms into an outright craze, with lots of presuming she had actually gotten married in trick.

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on marital relationship rumours after Mangalsutra look goes viral: “What is the huge offer …”

Resolving the turmoil straight, Kangana required to her Instagram stories on May 22 to clarify the scenario. She shared a post that included the speculative Hindi text asking if she was covertly wed together with her viral appearance. Putting an end to all the uncertainty, the starlet discussed that the clothing was absolutely nothing more than her character makeup for a continuous movie job.

Revealing amusement over the abrupt increase of interest, Kangana shared an easy going note on her social networks deal with. She specified: “I am filming in and around the city every single day, some one clicked this random picture with character make up and now I am getting so many phone calls 😂, but what is the big deal about the married woman look ? Actors play all kinds of roles, I won’t marry secretly I promise 😁🙏.”

While she effectively put the wedding event reports to rest, the starlet did not clarify which particular task she was striving at the time the video was caught.

On the expert front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency situation (2025 ). The movie marked a significant turning point in her profession as her solo directorial launching, following her 2019 movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansiwhere she shared directorial credits with Krish Jagarlamudi.

Looking ahead, the actor-politician is preparing for her next significant theatrical release, entitled Bharat Bhhagya ViddhaataSet to strike theatres on June 12, the movie is directed by Manoj Tapadia and is based upon the painful occasions of the 2008 Mumbai horror attacks, with the main story occurring inside a healthcare facility.

Check Out: Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata to launch on June 12, 2026

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.