Jyotika discusses her absence of Tamil movies just recently

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24 May 2026, 10:39 am
Jyotika stars in the current legal drama, Systemdirected by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ashutosh Gowariker. The star’s last couple of movies have actually remained in Hindi, with the odd Malayalam release in between. Her last look in a Tamil movie came method back in 2021, with writer-director Era Saravanan’s Udanpirappeco-starring M Sasikumar and Samuthirakani. In a current interview, the star discussed why she has actually not registered for any movies in Tamil movie theater of late.
Speaking With Sudhir Srinivasan, Jyotika stated, “I am waiting for the right story to come. I don’t want to be a crusader and carry the whole film. I have done it all; I have played a government school teacher to a lawyer to everything which you can do in a women-empowerment story. I have done housewife roles in different shades. But now I am looking for something more and something different.”