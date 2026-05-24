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Business Jyotika discusses her absence of Tamil movies just recently By Correspondent - 98

Upgraded on : 24 May 2026, 10:39 am Jyotika stars in the current legal drama, Systemdirected by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ashutosh Gowariker. The star’s last couple of movies have actually remained in Hindi, with the odd Malayalam release in between. Her last look in a Tamil movie came method back in 2021, with writer-director Era Saravanan’s Udanpirappeco-starring M Sasikumar and Samuthirakani. In a current interview, the star discussed why she has actually not registered for any movies in Tamil movie theater of late. Speaking With Sudhir Srinivasan, Jyotika stated, “I am waiting for the right story to come. I don’t want to be a crusader and carry the whole film. I have done it all; I have played a government school teacher to a lawyer to everything which you can do in a women-empowerment story. I have done housewife roles in different shades. But now I am looking for something more and something different.”

Jyotika stated that she does not “mind waiting for two years for the right script to come.” The star included that she desires brand-new characters in various tones, comparable to her Kaathal: The Core function. She stated, “I did a Malayalam film, which I really liked with Mammootty sir. I just love the shade of the woman in that. That again was a role which was silent but extremely strong.”

Jyotika stated that she is looking for functions with a comparable distinction due to the fact that otherwise, “it is getting very boring” for her and the audience. “They have been watching me now for 30 years. They don’t want me to do the same thing again and again,” she discussed.