Preity Mukhundhan on doing action in Blast: ‘I never ever envisioned that …’

Preity Mukhundhan (L), the star in Blast poster Upgraded on : 24 May 2026, 11:03 am Preity Mukhundhan plays a crucial function in the upcoming movie Blastcomposed and directed by Subash K Raj and co-starring Arjun and Abhirami. The movie brings the star back to Tamil movie theater after 2024’s Stardirected by Elan and co-starring Kavin. The just recently launched trailer for the movie sees Preity slamming up other characters, meaning a function with a lot of action. The star just recently discussed her character in a main video launched by the movie’s manufacturer, AGS Entertainment. In the video, Preity Mukhundhan states, “I truly had a blast working on this project. It is a rare opportunity to do an action-oriented role.” The star revealed her appreciation to stunt choreographer Phoenix Prabhu for assisting her and her co-stars with the action series in Blast “A huge thanks to Prabhu master. He made us do the action scenes convincingly after thinking about how to execute those sequences.”

Preity likewise thanked her director Subash for pressing her to do the stunts in a convincing and impactful way. The stunts, Preity stated that the music likewise a plays a huge part in making the cinematic experience that is BlastThe movie has music by Ravi Basrur, who is understood for his operate in titles such as the KGF franchise and Salaar: Part 1– Ceasefireto name a few.

“I never imagined that I would have slow-motion shots in a film with Ravi Basrur sir’s music. These are all very massy,” Preity exposed.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh under the AGS Entertainment banner, Blast is set to strike theatres on May 28, Thursday.