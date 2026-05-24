SWA Awards 2026: Aryan Khan’s The Bachelor’s degree *** ds of Bollywood, Black Warrant wins huge

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24 May 2026, 11:40 am
The Screenwriters Association(SWA )Awards were kept in Mumbai on Saturday. The most significant wins for the night were bagged by series like The Bachelor’s degree *** ds of Bollywood Black Warrant and the OTT movie Stolen
Aryan Khan made a smashing launching at the SWA Awards, with his Netflix series The Bachelor’s degree *** ds of Bollywood transforming both of its elections into wins in the Web Comedy/Musical/ Romance classification. Aryan won Best Dialogue, along with the very best Screenplay honor which he showed co-writers Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.
“A couple of years back, Aryan, Manav, and I took a seat– maybe out of large conceit– to compose a program that we would discover amusing. Our companied believe that if we discovered it amusing, the world would too. I think we were right,” stated Bilal while getting the prize.
The function movie classifications experienced a comparable sweep, with the gritty, globally well-known thriller Stolen leading from the front with 2 significant triumphes. Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, and Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” clinched both Best Story and Best Screenplay for the movie. Reshu Nath took home the Best Dialogue (Feature Film) honor for the Yami Gautam-led drama Haq
Here is the complete list of winners:
1. Winner for Feature Film – Best Debut is Aranya Sahay for Human beings in the Loop
2. Winner for Web Drama – Best Story is Smita Singh for Khauf
3. Winners for Web Drama – Best Screenplay are Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia & & Tamal Sen for Paatal Lok – Season 2
4. Winners for Web Drama – Best Dialogue are Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant
5. Winners for Television – Best Story are Rajesh Joshi and Shabia Walia for Pushpa Impossible
6. Winner for Television – Best Screenplay is Harneet Singh for Itti Si Khushi
7. Winners for Television – Best Dialogue are Sneha Desai and Tushar Ishwer for Pushpa Impossible
8. Winners for Web Comedy/Musical/Romance-Best Story are Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi for Dupahiya
9. Winners for Web Comedy/Musical/Romance-Best Screenplay are Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, Manav Chauhan for The Bachelor’s degree *** ds of Bollywood
10. Winner for Web Comedy/Musical/Romance-Best Dialogue is Aryan Khan for The Bachelor’s degree *** ds of Bollywood
11. Winner for TV/Web – Best Lyrics is Anvita Dutt for Naseeba from Black Warrant
12. Winner for Feature Film – Best Lyrics is Gulzar for ‘Hum Fanaa’ from Gustaakh Ishq
13. Winners for Feature Film – Best Story are Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” for Stolen
14. Winners for Feature Film – Best Screenplay are Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” for Stolen
15. Winner for Feature Film – Best Dialogue is Reshu Nath for Haq