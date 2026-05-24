SWA Awards 2026: Aryan Khan’s The Bachelor’s degree *** ds of Bollywood, Black Warrant wins huge

Upgraded on : 24 May 2026, 11:40 am

The Screenwriters Association(SWA )Awards were kept in Mumbai on Saturday. The most significant wins for the night were bagged by series like The Bachelor’s degree *** ds of Bollywood Black Warrant and the OTT movie Stolen

Aryan Khan made a smashing launching at the SWA Awards, with his Netflix series The Bachelor’s degree *** ds of Bollywood transforming both of its elections into wins in the Web Comedy/Musical/ Romance classification. Aryan won Best Dialogue, along with the very best Screenplay honor which he showed co-writers Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.

“A couple of years back, Aryan, Manav, and I took a seat– maybe out of large conceit– to compose a program that we would discover amusing. Our companied believe that if we discovered it amusing, the world would too. I think we were right,” stated Bilal while getting the prize.

The function movie classifications experienced a comparable sweep, with the gritty, globally well-known thriller Stolen leading from the front with 2 significant triumphes. Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, and Swapnil Salkar “Agadbumb” clinched both Best Story and Best Screenplay for the movie. Reshu Nath took home the Best Dialogue (Feature Film) honor for the Yami Gautam-led drama Haq