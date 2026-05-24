NSA conjured up versus 2 siblings in Cuttack

[ 19659001]According to the regulation, both people have actually been purchased to stay trapped in Choudwar Jail up until more orders. The choice was taken by the District Collector in view of issues connected to order.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/05/23/nsa-pix-2-2026-05-23-21-50-28.jpg" alt ="NSA invoked against two brothers in Cuttack"> NSA conjured up versus 2 bros in Cuttack

In a considerable administrative action, the district administration in Cuttack has actually conjured up the National Security Act (NSA) versus 2 bros following a suggestion from the Superintendent of Police (SP).

The choice was taken by the District Collector in view of issues associated with order.

The NSA has actually been enforced versus Jyoti Prakash Praharaj and Jyoti Samrat Praharaj. Performing on the SP’s suggestion, the District Collector provided the order under the arrangements of the National Security Act, which enables preventive detention in matters worrying public security and security.

Based on the instruction, both people have actually been bought to stay trapped in Choudwar Jail up until more orders. The relocation is being deemed a significant action by the administration to preserve order and avoid any activities thought about a danger to public peace.

“Whereas, I Sri Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, I.A.S, District Magistrate, Cuttack, have been directed in the Government of Odisha Home (Special Section) Department Order No. 1250/C. Dated 21.04.2026 to exercise the powers conferred by Sub-Section 2 of Section 3 of the National Security Act, 1980. Whereas, the Superintendent of Police, Cuttack vide letter No.3065/DIB. Did. 19.05.2026 has submitted a proposal to detain Bapi @ Jyoti Samrat Praharaj, S/o-Late- Sisir Praharaj of village Jhadeswarpur PS-Bhadreswar, Dist-Cuttack in the district of Cuttack U/s 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980, from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order,” check out the order released by the workplace of the District Magistrate, Cuttack.

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“Whereas, I am satisfied that with a view to preventing Bapi @ Jyoti Samrat Praharaj. S/o-Late-Sisir Praharaj of village Jhadeswarpur PS-Bhadreswar, Dist-Cuttack in the district of Cuttack, from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by Sub-Section 2 of Section 3 of the National Security Act, 1980. I hereby direct that the said Bapi @ Jyoti Samrat Praharaj, S/o- Late-Sisir Praharaj of village Jhadeswarpur PS-Bhadreswar, Dist-Cuttack in the district of Cuttack who is now under judicial custody and confined at Circle Jail, Cuttack at Choudwar in connection with Bhadreswar P.S. Case No.-100 dt-30.05.2025 U/s-115(2)/ 109(1)/296/351(3)/3(5) BNS r/w Sec 3(1)(i)(r)(s)/3(2)(va) SC/ST (POA) Act and be detained in the Circle Jail, Cuttack at Choudwar until further order,” it even more checked out.