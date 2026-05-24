Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case; CJI Surya Kant Bench To Hear On May 25|Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has actually taken suo motu cognisance of the supposed dowry death of Twisha Sharma, signing up a case entitled ‘In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at a Matrimonial Home’. The Top Court’s choice comes amidst growing public analysis over the examination and judicial handling of the case.

The matter is now noted before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, which will think about the case on Monday. The pinnacle court’s intervention signified the gravity with which the judiciary is seeing issues around institutional lapses and procedural spaces in probes including matrimonial deaths.

The case has actually stayed in nationwide focus for weeks, with Republic television running a constant project looking for justice for the victim, Twisha Sharma. The Republic Media Network’s protection has actually described supposed hold-ups and disparities in the probe, enhancing require responsibility.

Pinnacle Court Steps In Amidst Alleged Bias And Lapses

The SC signed up a suo motu case ‘In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at a Matrimonial Home’. The title of the procedures itself showed the Court’s issue about systemic concerns that might have impacted the examination into Twisha’s death at her matrimonial home.

A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant will think about the matter on Monday. The listing before the Chief Justice’s Bench discussed the institutional concern being accorded to the case, which has actually set off issues on how dowry-related deaths are examined and prosecuted throughout the nation.

The legal observers kept in mind that suo motu cognisance in such matters is uncommon and normally follows either bigger public issue or evident judicial disparities that call for the Supreme Court’s direct oversight.

The Supreme Court’s intervention followed continual limelights, with Republic television’s constant project for justice to the victim in the Twisha Sharma death case keeping the matter in public discourse. The network has actually aired a series of reports questioning the rate of the examination and requiring openness from the worried authorities. The project sections have actually included interviews with legal professionals, females’s rights activists, and relative, pushing for a time-bound and neutral probe.

The Supreme Court, by framing the suo motu case around ‘institutional predisposition and procedural inconsistencies’, has actually expanded the scope beyond one event to analyze systemic practices. The result might affect the cops and lower courts manage proof, witness defense, and timelines in comparable cases. The Bench’s hearing on Monday is anticipated to look for actions from worried authorities and might set down standards to deal with viewed spaces.

Household Raises Murder Allegations

The abrupt death, which was at first dealt with as a believed suicide, has actually deviated after Twisha Sharma’s household declared she was eliminated at her matrimonial home. The doubts around the cause of death magnified when her partner, Samarth Singh, absconded quickly after the event. The 33-year-old starlet and previous Miss Pune was supposedly found hanging from the roof of the couple’s Bhopal home, hardly 5 months into their marital relationship.

The loved ones have actually accentuated a number of injuries on Twisha’s body, declaring that those were irregular with suicide and rather indicate nasty play. They even more declared that Twisha had actually just recently ended a pregnancy after Samarth questioned the kid’s paternity and implicated her of having an adulterous relationship. The claims have actually sustained suspicion that domestic discord might have preceded her death.

Bar Council Suspends Lawyer Husband

Following the severe allegations and the registration of criminal procedures, the Bar Council of India has actually suspended Samarth Singh’s licence to practice with instant result. The BCI stated that the interim order was required in the interest of the legal occupation and to keep public self-confidence, considered that the supporter is the deceased’s hubby and deals with serious claims.

The suspension bars Samarth from appearing, pleading, submitting a vakalatnama, or representing himself as a supporter before any court, tribunal, authority, or online forum in India. “In view of the severity of the claims, the function of Advocate in eliminating his spouse … Samarth Singh … is thus suspended from practice as a supporter with instant impact, pending additional factor to consider,” the Council kept in mind in its order.

Court Orders Second Autopsy Amid ‘Judicial Cover-Up’ Claims

In the middle of issues over forensic spaces in the preliminary report, the Jabalpur High Court on Friday directed a 2nd post-mortem. Justice Avnindra Kumar Singh purchased that a professional group made up by the Director of AIIMS Delhi carry out the treatment in Bhopal. The court advised that Twisha’s body be maintained at minus 80 degrees Celsius till the autopsy, and mandated complete videography of the procedure to form part of the last report.