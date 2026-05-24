Shaktimaan: Is Allu Arjun’s task with Basil Joseph the much-awaited superhero movie? Here’s what the director’s group states

Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph altered the superhero landscape in Indian movie theater with Minnal Murali, showing that homegrown caped stories might strike home with audiences throughout the nation. Following the movie’s enormous appeal, rumours rapidly started swirling that the filmmaker might next handle among Indian tv’s most renowned superheroes– Shaktimaan, initially played by Mukesh Khanna.

Must Read: Shaktimaan: Why Mukesh Khanna still does not desire Ranveer Singh as the renowned superhero regardless of losing crores?

In time, numerous stars discovered themselves connected to the enthusiastic adjustment. While Ranveer Singh was formerly rumoured to heading the job, current chatter moved focus to Allu Arjun after reports recommended Basil had actually pitched a story to the Pushpa star. As speculation blew up online, members from the director’s group have actually now attended to the growing interest.

Director Arun Anirudhan Reveals Earlier Plans

Filmmaker Arun Anirudhan just recently opened about an enthusiastic script he and author Paulson Skaria had actually as soon as been establishing along with Basil Joseph. Speaking on Club FM 94.3, Arun exposed that the job was pictured on an enormous scale however ultimately stalled before production might start.

“Paulson (Skaria) and I were composing the movie script for Basil’s next directorial. It did not go on floorings. It was expected to be a huge movie, Shaktimaan. I do not understand whether it will occur or not; it is rather complex,” he shared.

The discovery instantly reignited speculation surrounding Basil’s existing jobs and whether among them had actually progressed into the much-discussed cooperation with Allu Arjun.

What About Allu Arjun’s Film With Basil?

Arun likewise dealt with chatter around Basil’s growing relationship with the Pushpa star. According to him, Allu Arjun had actually personally welcomed Basil to a household wedding event after being impressed with Minnal Murali.

“Allu Arjun welcomed him. He has actually seen Minnal Murali, he liked it, and they are in touch,” Arun stated.

When the filmmaker was asked whether the duo’s untitled endeavor had anything to do with Shaktimaan, he prevented feeding the rumours even more and hinted that the 2 jobs were different discussions completely.

He included that main statements concerning the cooperation would reach the correct time.

Basil Joseph Chooses Silence Over Spoilers

While enjoyment continues structure online, Basil himself has actually stayed incredibly mindful whenever questioned about the movie. Throughout a current chat with Cineulagam, the actor-director neither verified nor rejected significant information surrounding the cooperation.

When asked whether the job was meant to be Allu Arjun’s turning point 25th movie, Basil merely reacted, “Let it simply take place.”

He likewise declined to elaborate on the superhero rumours, firmly insisting that the job is presently in a complex phase including several unpredictabilities and continuous conversations.

According to him, he would rather wait on the best minute before speaking openly about it.

When Mukesh Khanna Backed Allu Arjun for Shaktimaan

The continuous rumours acquired much more traction since veteran star Mukesh Khanna had actually formerly spoken favorably about Allu Arjun possibly entering the function of Shaktimaan. In a video shared in December 2024, Mukesh applauded the star’s screen existence and body while going over possible casting options for the superhero adjustment. He made it clear that the last choice rested with the makers.

Anurag Kashyap Had Earlier Spilled Details

About the Struggle Months before the current speculation, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had actually currently meant the obstacles Basil dealt with while trying to bring Shaktimaan to life. Speaking With Chalchitra Talks, Anurag remembered Basil informing him how tiring the procedure had actually ended up being.

“I asked him (Basil), how do you do it? You acted in Ponman, directed Minnal Murali. He informed me, I squandered 2 years of my life attempting to do Shaktimaan.”

Associated Story: Allu Arjun as Shaktimaan! Mukesh Khanna drops significant tip on thinking about Pushpa 2 star for superhero?

Anurag even more declared that Basil frequently told discouraging stories about handling market politics and egos throughout his time in Bollywood.

“God, how do you make it through because market (Bollywood)? He simply precisely stated what I feel here. I stated I can’t, that’s why I moved away. That male lost 2 years here. He was informing stories of individuals’s egos while chuckling. He stated, what type of market is that?” he remembered.

The Curiosity Around Shaktimaan Continues

In the meantime, the partnership in between Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph stays covered in secrecy. Whether the job has any connection to Shaktimaan, the growing buzz has actually currently recorded fans’ creativity. Till a main statement gets here, speculation surrounding the renowned superhero and Basil’s strange movie is not likely to decrease anytime quickly.