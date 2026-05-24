ITBP authorities fulfill Kanpur leading police looking for action in medical neglect case of jawan’s mom

Kanpur, Officials of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Saturday fulfilled the Kanpur authorities commissioner looking for action in a case of supposed medical carelessness at a personal health center that led to the amputation of one hand of an ITBP jawan’s mom. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="ITBP officials meet Kanpur top cop seeking action in medical negligence case of jawan's mother" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/01/27/400x225/ht-generic_cities2_1769511880449_1769511907099.jpg"alt ="ITBP officials meet Kanpur top cop seeking action in medical negligence case of jawan's mother"title ="ITBP officials meet Kanpur top cop seeking action in medical negligence case of jawan's mother"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> ITBP authorities satisfy Kanpur leading police officer looking for action in medical carelessness case of jawan’s mom

The existence of armed workers at the Commissionerate caused reports declaring that ITBP jawans had “surrounded” the authorities commissioner’s workplace, however cops and the ITBP unconditionally rejected the “rumours” and stated a previous consultation had actually been considered the conference.

The jawan, Vikas Singh, who declared that authorities stopped working to act on his repetitive problems versus the medical facility, had actually taken the amputated hand to the commissioner’s workplace on Monday.

Following the conference on Saturday, Commissioner Raghubir Lal directed the development of a joint examination committee making up policeman, ITBP medical officers and medical professionals chosen by the primary medical officer in the event.

Vikas Singh, published with the ITBP’s 32nd Battalion in Maharajpur, implicated medical professionals at Krishna Super Speciality Hospital, a personal center, of neglect in the treatment of his 56-year-old mom, Nirmala Devi.

Singh informed authorities that his mom was confessed to the Krishna healthcare facility on May 13 after suffering breathing issues.

He declared that an injection administered throughout treatment triggered serious swelling and infection in her right-hand man. She was later on moved to the Paras Hospital, another personal entity, where medical professionals apparently notified the household that the infection had actually spread out thoroughly, leaving amputation as the only alternative.

Her hand was cut off on May 17.

On Monday, Singh, in a problem to the authorities commissioner, looked for action versus the medical facility administration, declaring that in spite of duplicated check outs to the workplaces of senior law enforcement officers, no concrete action had actually been taken.

He likewise took the amputated right-hand man of his mom, kept in an ice box, and positioned it on the table of the authorities commissioner.

The ITBP jawan, who broke down in tears, stated that this was the hand with which his mom utilized to feed him, cops stated.

On Saturday early morning, senior ITBP officers, in addition to lots of workers, came to the Commissionerate.

Commissioner Lal informed PTI, “ITBP Commandant Gaurav Prasad had sought prior appointment and visited the office peacefully along with three officers and around a dozen personnel.

“The commandant came inside the workplace while the jawans stayed outdoors. Rumours about the Commissionerate being surrounded or inhabited were entirely unwarranted.”

He added that the atmosphere remained peaceful throughout.

Lal said the ITBP personnel were dissatisfied with the CMO inquiry findings, alleging that the report lacked clarity and definitive conclusions.

“The jawans revealed objections concerning the report, following which the CMO was asked to perform a fresh and definitive fact-finding questions and send a clear and definitive report at the earliest,” Lal said.

According to sources, a long discussion took place involving the CMO, Lal and ITBP Kanpur Commandant Gaurav Prasad on the matter.

Later, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement that Chief Medical Officer Haridatt Nemi has been asked to submit a fresh report in the case.

Meanwhile, ACP Vipin Tada also denied the claim that paramilitary personnel had surrounded the Commissionerate.

He said the ITBP jawan had come along with several senior officers to hold discussions with the commissioner. During that time, his fellow jawans stood outside.

Tada added that a committee of doctors was formed to probe all aspects of the case, but the ITBP jawan raised objections on certain points mentioned in its report.

ITBP Commandant Gaurav, while speaking to PTI, also dismissed allegations of any “gherao”, stating that only a limited number of personnel had accompanied the officers for security purposes and that merely three vehicles had arrived at the Commissionerate.

“The officers fulfilled the commissioner after taking previous authorization, provided their issues and left quietly. No such event of surrounding the workplace happened,” he said.

A statement issued by the state government quoted Gaurav Prasad as saying, “A visit was taken with the commissioner of cops to go over the medical examination report associated to the case.

“I was sitting inside, while the jawans stood outside. Perhaps this was misunderstood. The claim of surrounding the premises is baseless. We are receiving complete support from the police commissioner.”

“We have held discussions among ourselves. The investigation report that has been submitted is correct, but the points discussed today will be investigated again. After this, a final report will be submitted,” CMO Haridatt Nemi stated in the declaration.

He likewise stated the questions would be performed under the guidance of senior authorities and medical professionals and include assessment of medical records, declarations of all celebrations, and technical evaluation by experts.

The CMO’s preliminary query supposedly stopped working to plainly repair obligation on the healthcare facility, triggering needs for a transparent and detailed probe.

Commissioner Lal has actually directed the development of a joint examination committee making up law enforcement officer, ITBP medical officers and medical professionals chosen by the CMO. ACP Tada and student IPS officer Sumedh Milind Jadhao have actually been consisted of in the group.

This post was created from an automated news firm feed without adjustments to text.