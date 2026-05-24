UP power agreement employees threaten agitation over increasing mishap deaths

Declaring workforce scarcities and hazardous working practices in the power sector, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Tender/Contract Employees Union has actually cautioned of a possible statewide agitation after 15 outsourced electrical energy employees supposedly passed away in job-related mishaps over the previous month. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="The union alleged that the reduction in workforce has sharply increased pressure on remaining employees and created unsafe conditions in the field. (For representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/05/23/400x225/The-union-alleged-that-the-reduction-in-workforce-_1779557693763.jpg"alt ="The union alleged that the reduction in workforce has sharply increased pressure on remaining employees and created unsafe conditions in the field. (For representation)"title ="The union alleged that the reduction in workforce has sharply increased pressure on remaining employees and created unsafe conditions in the field. (For representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> The union declared that the decrease in labor force has actually greatly increased pressure on staying workers and produced risky conditions in the field. (For representation)

In a letter to the handling director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited on Saturday, union basic secretary Devendra Kumar Pandey implicated power management and circulation business of breaking staffing standards set in a May 15, 2017 order by getting rid of a great deal of outsourced staff members from service.

According to the union, 26 outsourced employees were associated with mishaps while on task in the last month. Of them, 15 passed away and 11 suffered major injuries.

The union declared that the decrease in labor force has actually greatly increased pressure on staying workers and developed risky conditions in the field. It declared lacks of experienced linemen and knowledgeable personnel had actually required energies to release inexperienced employees on high-tension and low-tension lines in infraction of security standards.

“Instead of releasing a basic four-member upkeep gang making up one lineman, one proficient employee and 2 inexperienced employees, oftentimes a single worker is being designated feeder-level work,” Pandey declared.

He stated the practice had actually substantially increased the threat of deadly mishaps, especially throughout fault repair work and emergency situation upkeep work performed in severe weather condition and under heavy work pressure.

The organisation required a top-level probe into current mishaps and action versus authorities discovered accountable for carelessness. It likewise looked for payment and accident-related advantages for households of departed employees together with cashless treatment for hurt staff members.

The union even more required reinstatement of skilled outsourced employees apparently got rid of in infraction of standards and looked for a restriction on designating high-tension and low-tension line work to inexperienced labourers.

“The growing variety of mishaps shows a major collapse in field-level security management,” another union member stated, alerting that failure to deal with the needs might activate an agitation at any time.