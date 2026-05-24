AI, robotics laboratories pertaining to govt schools throughout UP

All 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will have ‘Dream Labs’ where trainees from Classes 9 to 12 will get useful training in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT) and 3D Printing, authorities stated on Saturday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Representational image (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/05/23/400x225/Representational-image--Sourced-_1779558053877.jpg"alt ="Representational image (Sourced)"title ="Representational image (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Representational image (Sourced)

The Uttar Pradesh federal government on Saturday signed an MoU with Nelco Limited and other commercial groups to develop the sophisticated laboratories in 600 federal government secondary and greater secondary schools throughout the state.

The job will cover 150 center schools and 450 spoke schools in 3 stages. In the very first stage,’ Dream Labs’ will be established in 72 schools, followed by 144 schools in the 2nd stage and 384 schools in the 3rd stage.

Apart from AI, Robotics, IoT and 3D Printing, trainees will likewise get direct exposure to innovative production, battery-operated electrical automobiles, electronic devices, farming science, renewable resource, drone innovation and style thinking.

The contract was signed at the Directorate of Secondary Education in Lucknow in the existence of extra chief secretary, standard and secondary education, Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma and director basic, school education, Monika Rani.

Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma stated the effort intends to gear up trainees with Industry 4.0-based abilities in line with altering commercial requirements.

Monika Rani stated the task would offer a brand-new instructions to occupation education and worried reliable application of the hub-and-spoke design, quality training and result-based tracking, specifically in aspirational districts.

Authorities stated the task lines up with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) and the Skill India Mission.

Under the five-year collaboration design, the commercial consortium led by Nelco Limited will supply innovative equipment, digital platforms, software application and upkeep assistance. Market professionals will likewise train trainees and instructors.

Agents from international business consisting of Yaskawa, Mastercam, 3D Systems, AjnaLens and Ace Micromatic participated in the program.