Copying mafia’s home worth 60 lakh connected in UP’s Prayagraj

The district cops of Prayagraj on Saturday connected stationary residential or commercial property worth around 60 lakh coming from declared copying mafia kingpin Sonu Singh Yadav and his other half Sharda Yadav under the arrangements of the Gangsters Act, authorities stated. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Property attachment under way at Rajapur Malhua in Soraon area of Prayagraj on May 23. (HT photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/05/23/400x225/Property-attachment-under-way-at-Rajapur-Malhua-in_1779559254234.jpeg"alt ="Property attachment under way at Rajapur Malhua in Soraon area of Prayagraj on May 23. (HT photo)"title ="Property attachment under way at Rajapur Malhua in Soraon area of Prayagraj on May 23. (HT photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Residential or commercial property accessory under method at Rajapur Malhua in Soraon location of Prayagraj on May 23.(HT picture)

The action was performed on the cops commissioner’s orders by a joint cops and earnings group led by Soraon SDM Bharti Meena and ACP Shyamjeet Pramila Singh at Rajapur Malhua in the Soraon location. Authorities pasted an accessory notification at the website after acquiring the home supposedly obtained through criminal activities.

Authorities stated a case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, was signed up versus Sonu Yadav at Nawabganj police headquarters in 2025. He is dealing with 8 criminal cases at Soraon, Nawabganj and Jhunsi police headquarters, while his other half Sharda Yadav has actually 3 cases signed up versus her.

Throughout the Soraon cops examination, Sonu Singh Yadav, a homeowner of Katra Kaudihar, was recognized as the leader of a copying racket gang. He, in addition to his partner, collected residential or commercial properties through cash made from criminal activities and by daunting individuals through worry and muscle power, stated DCP (trans-Ganga) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat while verifying the action.

According to cops, the affixed land has a main assessment of 27.80 lakh, while its existing market price is approximated to be around 60 lakh.