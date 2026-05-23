MS Dhoni Retirement Mystery Continues After IPL 2026; CSK Coach Says ‘But Only…’

GT vs CSK, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2027 or has he retired in silence – speculations are rife, and the reality is – no one exactly knows what will happen. While speculations are rife over Dhoni, CSK bowling coach Eric Simmons has broken silence. Confirming that Dhoni had a leg injury, Simmons claimed that he is having difficulty to run and that is the reason he did not play a single match in IPL 2026.

‘Only MS will know when he’s ready’

“Honestly, he has hit the ball really well. He obviously had a leg injury, which made it difficult for him to run, and that’s why he couldn’t play fully. But in the nets, he’s hitting the ball as well as I’ve ever seen him. I keep saying this — Only MS will know when he’s ready. If he feels he’s not ready, he won’t play. But if he feels right, he will. He’ll make the decision in the best interests of the team, not himself,” said Eric Simmons.

Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of the IPL. Dhoni, who is in the twilight of his career, still remains relevant and popular and that was evident as fans turned up in all venues to cheer for CSK hoping to watch Dhoni play.