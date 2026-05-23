India, United States to continue cooperation: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday published on X that he was “delighted to get” United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New Delhi, keeping in mind that the 2 sides talked about continual development in the India– United States Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in addition to essential local and worldwide peace and security problems. The conference came as Rubio held comprehensive talks with the Indian management, with conversations centred on energy security, trade stress, defence cooperation and Indo-Pacific technique. According to United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, the talks were “efficient” and concentrated on deepening cooperation in security, trade and important innovations, strengthening India’s function as an essential partner for the United States. — narendramodi (@narendramodi)

Energy is comprehended to have actually become a main focus of the engagement, with the United States anticipated to promote broadened exports of melted gas and LPG to India amidst international supply volatility. The conversations likewise came versus the background of India’s current petroleum buy from Russia and continuous efforts to stabilise domestic fuel rates in the middle of geopolitical disturbances.

Sergio Gor likewise exposed that Rubio, on behalf of United States President Donald Trump, extended an invite to Prime Minister Modi to check out the White House in the future, signalling continued top-level engagement in between the 2 countries.

Check Out: Marco Rubio holds talks with PM Modi throughout Delhi see; welcomes prime minister to White House

Beyond energy, the talks supposedly covered continuous trade settlements, defence collaborations and cooperation in crucial innovations such as semiconductors, in addition to more comprehensive coordination on Indo-Pacific security together with Quad partners.

The see comes at a delicate time in international geopolitics, with increasing instability in energy markets and increasing tactical competitors in the Indo-Pacific area, highlighting the significance of the India– United States collaboration for both nations.

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