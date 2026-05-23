Rajnath Singh eyes India to be most significant arms exporter

Shirdi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday stated no power can stop India, as soon as thought about an importer of weapons, from being the most significant exporter in 25-30 years.

After inaugurating an ammo production system at Shirdi, Singh stated the target is to take the economic sector function in defence production to 50 percent.

“The private sector is not just a supplier of nuts and bolts in defence, but also a producer of state-of-the-art weapons systems,” he included.

Singh stated that when the federal government’s vision and the economic sector’s development align, then the nation reaches brand-new heights.

“All have to work together to make India the hub of munitions and automation,” he included.

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