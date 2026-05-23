India sees very little fuel rate trek in the middle of international rise

Summary India experienced among the world’s tiniest fuel rate walkings, with gas and diesel increasing just around 5% in spite of international rises. This small amounts, following an almost 76-day rate freeze, was accomplished through import tax responsibility cuts and taking in petroleum boost. Numerous countries, consisting of next-door neighbors like Nepal and Sri Lanka, saw substantially steeper rate dives. Listen to this post in summed up format

AP A staff member refuels a motorcycle at a filling station in Jammu, India, Friday, May 15, 2026.

While numerous nations throughout the world saw sharp boosts in fuel and diesel costs following the West Asia crisis and disturbance around the Strait of Hormuz, India taped among the tiniest boosts in retail fuel costs, with cumulative walkings of around 5 percent regardless of increasing international petroleum rates.

The current phased modifications by oil marketing business (OMCs)– Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited– raised gas rates by about Rs 4.74 per litre and diesel rates by about Rs 4.82 per litre through modifications on May 15, 19 and 23.

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The boost followed almost 76 days throughout which domestic fuel rates were mainly held consistent regardless of volatility in worldwide unrefined markets.

Worldwide, nevertheless, fuel costs increased greatly throughout the very same duration.

Myanmar tape-recorded a boost of almost 90 percent in gas costs and over 112 percent in diesel rates. Malaysia saw gas rates increase by more than 56 percent and diesel by over 71 percent, while Pakistan saw boosts of almost 55 percent in gas and 45 percent in diesel rates.

Amongst established economies, the United States tape-recorded boosts of around 44.5 percent in fuel and 48.1 percent in diesel rates. In the United Kingdom, gas rates increased by over 19 percent and diesel by more than 34 percent. France saw gas costs increase by about 21 percent and diesel by 31 percent.

Neighbouring nations likewise experienced steeper walkings than India. Nepal taped an increase of over 38 percent in gas costs and almost 59 percent in diesel rates, while Sri Lanka saw boosts of more than 38 percent and 41 percent respectively.

In Asia, China reported gas cost boosts of over 21 percent and diesel boosts of around 24 percent, while South Korea experienced walkings of 19 percent in gas and 26 percent in diesel costs.

By contrast, India’s fuel costs increased by around 5 percent and diesel rates by about 5.3 percent throughout the duration, making it among the most affordable boosts amongst significant fuel-importing economies.

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India soaked up a considerable part of the boost in petroleum expenses through import tax task cuts and by restricting pass-through to customers.

The Centre had actually previously decreased import tax tasks on fuel and diesel several times because 2021, consisting of a cut of Rs 10 per litre on both gas and diesel, in March 2026, ahead of the Hormuz interruption, which assisted moderate the effect of increasing crude costs on customers.

International petroleum rates had actually risen in the middle of stress in West Asia and issues over supply disturbances through essential worldwide shipping paths, causing greater fuel expenses worldwide.