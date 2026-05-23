TN CM Vijay responds to 10-year-old Kovai woman murder

Summary Coimbatore woman murder: A 10-year-old woman who headed out to purchase groceries in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore was presumably abducted and eliminated, activating demonstrations and political outrage. 2 implicated have actually been detained. Chief Minister Joseph Vijay condemned the criminal activity, while the victim’s household required justice and questioned the state’s order circumstance.

Agencies Coimbatore small woman murder case; TN CM Vijay responds

A 10-year-old lady who had actually headed out to purchase groceries near her home in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore was presumably abducted and eliminated, sending out shockwaves throughout the state and setting off demonstrations outside a police headquarters in Sulur.

Cops stated the lady had actually been missing out on considering that Thursday night. Her body was later on discovered near Kannampalayam lake in the Sulur location on Friday with injuries. 2 implicated– recognized as Karthik and Mohan Raj– have actually been detained in connection with the case.

The event resulted in upset demonstrations by the lady’s moms and dads, family members and members of the general public outside the Sulur police headquarters, with lots of requiring instant justice.

What occurred to the 10-year-old lady in Coimbatore?

According to authorities, the kid had actually marched to purchase groceries near her home in Sulur when she was supposedly abducted.

Hours later on, she was discovered dead near Kannampalayam lake.

A relative of the victim, Senthil Kumar, informed ANI that the household at first thought the woman was just missing out on before learning more about her death later Friday night.

“We do not understand what might have taken place,” Kumar informed ANI. “First, they stated the lady was missing out on, however later on they stated she was discovered dead on the lake coast.”

He included that numerous trainees and regional citizens later on staged an obstruction demonstration requiring justice for the kid.

Why did the household refuse to take the body from the mortuary?

The case heightened after members of the victim’s household supposedly declined to take the body from the mortuary till they got a declaration from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

A member of the family informed ANI that they had actually chosen modification and anticipated guarantee from the brand-new federal government after the event.

“We will not take the body till we get any declaration from the chief minister,” she informed ANI.

The declaration rapidly drew attention online as public anger over the occurrence continued to grow.

Coimbatore 10 year old woman murder case: What did Chief Minister Joseph Vijay state?

Responding to the event, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay stated such criminal activities would not be endured.

“The dreadful event that happened the other day to a 10-year-old lady in Coimbatore triggers enormous sorrow and shock,” Vijay published on X.

“Such inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts can never ever be endured in our society,” he included.