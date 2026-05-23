Spotify’s AI push includes a huge India bet

Spotify is going all in on expert system (AI). Not simply to suggest tunes, however to turn itself into a completely customised, generative audio platform.

At its 2026 Investor Day in New York on Thursday, Spotify laid out a future constructed around AI playlists, conversational listening, remix tools, customised podcasts and interactive audio experiences. The business consistently utilized the word “generation” to explain where the platform is headed next.

Check out: Spotify states it made record payment of more than $11 billion to music market in 2025

“Spotify’s advancement has actually followed a clear course: very first gain access to, then personalisation, now generation,” Spotify co-CEO Gustav Söderström stated throughout the occasion.

The wider pitch was merely that streaming apps might no longer simply contend on music brochures, since everybody currently has mostly the very same tunes. Rather, the next battlefield is AI-driven personalisation– how well platforms comprehend users and produce experiences around their tastes.

Spotify stated it is developing what it calls a “Large Taste Model”, trained on 3.4 trillion day-to-day signals from users throughout music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Instead of completing straight with frontier AI business like OpenAI or Google, Spotify is wagering that its most significant benefit is twenty years of listener behaviour and cultural information.

That information moat might end up being significantly crucial as music streaming itself ends up being commoditised.

“Experts state these tech financial investments might be crucial to Spotify’s capability to develop a moat around its company as the core input, music, ends up being commoditised throughout the streaming apps,” CNBC reported previously this year.

Spotify executives have likewise significantly framed AI as crucial to customer development and retention.

“Our financial investments into personalisation and AI are settling,” co-CEO Alex Norström stated throughout a current incomes call, according to CNBC. “It indicates individuals are investing more days in a month with us and throughout more minutes.”

Spotify’s AI push exceeds suggestions

Spotify currently has AI-powered functions like Prompted Playlists, where users can type triggers based upon state of minds, memories or scenarios to create playlists.

It likewise just recently incorporated with ChatGPT, permitting users to request for tunes, podcasts or playlists conversationally inside the chatbot.

Now the business wishes to go even more.

At Investor Day, Spotify revealed “Studio by Spotify Labs”, a desktop app that can produce customised personal audio experiences, consisting of customized instructions and podcasts based upon users’ listening routines and interests.

The business likewise revealed AI remix and cover-generation tools integrated in collaboration with Universal Music Group and Universal Music Publishing Group.

In lots of methods, Spotify is placing itself less like a streaming app and more like a generative AI platform for audio.

Check out: Spotify strikes offer with Universal Music to let premium users develop AI covers, remixes

India is ending up being main to Spotify’s development story

Spotify stated that India is now among its most significant markets by regular monthly active users (MAUs) along with the United States. Spotify’s customer base in India has actually grown sevenfold given that 2022, according to the business.

Speaking at the occasion, Gustav Gyllenhammar, Senior Vice President of Markets and Subscriptions, stated Spotify sees huge long-lasting capacity in the nation.

“With 1.4 billion individuals and increasing customer costs, we can think of a future with more than 150 million customers in India,” he stated.

Market approximates pointed out by Moneycontrol peg Spotify’s India monthly active users at around 80-90 million.

Gyllenhammar included that less than 10% of Indian users presently spend for Premium memberships, however Spotify framed that low penetration as future development runway instead of an issue.

India’s function might likewise exceed memberships.

Spotify’s AI aspirations rely greatly on comprehending user behaviour– what individuals listen to, avoid, conserve, look for and explain in triggers. India’s big and extremely varied listener base throughout languages and categories might end up being crucial to training those systems.

Söderström meant this while talking about Spotify’s “language-to-song” dataset.

“You really require to have lots of, numerous countless listeners throughout the world’s markets continuously informing you what it suggests for that particular individual,” he stated throughout the current incomes call, arguing that music choices vary greatly throughout nations and cultures.

Spotify’s India service is likewise beginning to monetise much better. According to Storyboard18, Spotify India LLP turned rewarding in FY25 after publishing losses a year previously, driven by strong development in memberships and marketing earnings.

Competitors are likewise racing into AI music

Spotify is not the only streaming business attempting to turn AI into a core item function.

Apple just recently released Playlist Playground for Apple Music, enabling users to develop playlists through text triggers. It likewise presented AutoMix, an AI function that mixes tunes together like a DJ.

Amazon has actually been checking Maestro, a prompt-based playlist generator inside Amazon Music.

Google has actually included AI-generated playlists to YouTube Music and just recently revealed music generation tools inside Gemini.

According to CNBC, experts state Spotify’s obstacle now is to make users feel locked into its community through personalisation and combinations. Comparable to what Google has actually had the ability to attain with Search and its web browser Chrome.

“Users develop libraries, curate playlists and train algorithms over years. Each extra combination, whether with a vehicle control panel, a voice assistant or now an AI chatbot– Spotify states it now links to over 2,000 gadget types– can even more entrench the community,” the report included.

Check Out: Spotify has actually cut 15 tasks in podcast system to decrease management layers: Report

AI functions are winning however users are not totally offered on AI-generated music

While streaming business are quickly including AI functions, totally AI-generated tunes themselves still appear to deal with resistance from listeners and the music market.

According to a memo acquired by Billboard today, Apple Music stated AI-generated material comprises less than 1% of weekly plays on the platform, while 65% of AI-generated tracks have actually never ever gotten a single play.

“While AI is an extremely amazing chance, our company believe that innovation ought to enhance artists, not change them,” Apple Music stated in the memo.

The market’s copyright fight around AI-generated music is likewise heightening. In 2024, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment took legal action against AI music start-ups Suno and Udio over copyright violation claims.

Spotify appears familiar with that stress.

Its brand-new AI remix tools are being introduced with licensing contracts, artist authorization and settlement systems integrated in.

In the meantime, the business appears to be wagering that users might not always desire AI to change artists, however they do desire AI to make finding and engaging with audio feel more individual.

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