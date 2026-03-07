Palmonas Joins Hands with Archies for Limited-Edition Women’s Day Initiative Across 56 Stores Exclusive greeting card collaboration to be available across Palmonas stores nationwide on 7th & 8th March

New Delhi, 6th March 2026: initiative across 56 Palmonas stores nationwide. The collaboration will go live on 7th and 8th March 2026, marking Women’s Day with a unique blend of jewellery and heartfelt expression.

As part of the partnership, exclusive Women’s Day greeting cards, created specially for this initiative, will be made available to customers across Palmonas stores pan-India. The collaboration aims to enhance the in-store experience during one of the most significant retail occasions of the year by combining meaningful messaging with curated gifting.

Commenting on the association, a spokesperson from Palmonas said, “This Women’s Day, we wanted to celebrate the women who have made Palmonas a part of their lifestyle and have supported the brand since the very beginning. For us, our customers truly are the queens, and we wanted them to feel appreciated in a thoughtful way. Collaborating with Archies felt very authentic — it’s a legacy brand that has always helped people express emotions through meaningful gestures. Through this association, we wanted to tell our clients that while Women’s Day is a beautiful occasion, our appreciation for them extends far beyond just one day.”

Speaking on the partnership, Varun Moolchandani and Hanisha Gandhi, Executive Directors, Archies, said, “Women’s Day remains one of the most important occasions for us as a brand built on expression. Through this collaboration with Palmonas, we are extending our legacy of meaningful gifting into a dynamic retail environment. Together, we aim to offer customers a more elevated and complete celebration experience across 56 stores nationwide.”

The initiative underscores a strategic collaboration between two consumer-focused brands, leveraging retail presence and occasion-led engagement to create stronger customer connect during Women’s Day 2026.