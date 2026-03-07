Celebrating International Women’s Day, Vedanta launches #HerAtTheCore campaign inviting women to natural resources

Marking International Women’s Day, Vedanta Group has launched a nationwide campaign and LinkedIn-led hiring drive #HerAtTheCore inviting women to build careers across mining, metals, oil & gas, power and technology.

The initiative comes against a stark industry backdrop. According to the Annual Survey of Industries in India, women accounted for around 18% of direct employment across industries in 2023–24, while in core sectors such as mining and metals, their share remains only about 6%.

#HerAtTheCore campaign seeks to highlight the fact that India is entering a defining decade of industrial growth, powering the global energy transition, building EV supply chains, and strengthening its role in advanced manufacturing and technology. Metals, minerals, oil & gas, and power are crucial for the growth of these industries. And yet, women represent only about 6% of the workforce across core sectors that will build this future. For India’s economic aspirations to be realised, the industries powering them must reflect the full strength of the country’s talent pool.

At Vedanta, women today constitute 23% of the workforce, significantly above industry averages. Anchored in the message “6% isn’t enough and 23% is just the beginning,” the #HerAtTheCore campaign highlights both the industry gap and the opportunity to reshape the future workforce of core industries.

Commenting on the initiative, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said, “India’s growth ambitions require the full participation of its talent pool. At Vedanta, women today represent 23% of our workforce but this is only the beginning. Our ambition is to grow to 35% and ultimately to 50%. We are not only increasing representation — we are redesigning systems, deploying advanced technologies and building life-stage support frameworks that enable women to thrive in core industries. #HerAtTheCore is both a celebration and a call to action. We encourage talented women across disciplines to join us and help shape the sectors that power the world.”