CARE Hospitals Concludes ‘PRAVARA 2026’ Governance & Compliance Summit

CARE Hospitals successfully concluded PRAVARA 2026 – CARE Governance & Compliance Summit 2.0 (CGGS), a two-day knowledge and leadership platform focused on strengthening regulatory compliance and governance practices across healthcare institutions. The summit, held at Hyatt Place Banjara Hills, brought together hospital administrators, clinical leaders, legal experts, quality professionals, and compliance specialists to deliberate on statutory frameworks that ensure safe, ethical, and transparent healthcare delivery.

The second day of the summit featured a series of expert-led sessions focusing on corporate compliance, medico-legal case studies, biomedical waste management, regulatory frameworks, and safety standards in hospitals. The discussions reinforced the importance of structured governance systems that support clinical excellence while protecting patients, healthcare professionals, and institutions.

Mr. Shalabh Dang, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, CARE Hospitals, who addressed the session on immigration reporting and FRRO compliance obligations for international patients, said, “Healthcare today increasingly serves patients across borders, and with that comes the responsibility of adhering to regulatory frameworks related to international patient care. Compliance with immigration reporting norms and FRRO requirements is essential to ensure transparency and smooth coordination with authorities. Platforms like PRAVARA 2026 help healthcare leaders understand the intersection between regulatory obligations and patient services, ensuring that hospitals maintain both operational efficiency and legal compliance.”

A key highlight of the concluding session was the Statutory Compliance Excellence Awards, where teams and departments across the CARE Hospitals network were recognised for their commitment to maintaining high standards of governance, regulatory adherence, and operational transparency.

Delivering the closing remarks, Mr. Rajeev Chourey, Vice President – Quality, Operations & ESG, CARE Hospitals, said, “PRAVARA 2026 has created a strong platform for knowledge sharing and collaborative learning across our hospital network. Compliance is not merely a regulatory obligation but a critical pillar that supports patient safety, ethical practices, and institutional credibility. Through continuous training, audits, and system strengthening, we aim to build a culture where governance and clinical excellence function together to deliver safer healthcare.”

Over the two days, the summit covered a wide spectrum of regulatory frameworks including the Clinical Establishments Act, Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, PCPNDT Act, environmental regulations, labour laws, corporate governance standards, and hospital safety norms.

PRAVARA 2026 reaffirmed CARE Hospitals’ commitment to strengthening governance systems, ensuring statutory compliance, and promoting a culture of accountability that ultimately translates into safer and more reliable healthcare for patients.