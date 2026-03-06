ESCP Business School names Cédric Denis-Rémis Executive Vice-President for Executive Education and Corporate Relations, and Dean of ESCP School of Technology

ESCP Business School has announced the appointment of Professor Cédric Denis-Rémis as Executive Vice-President of Executive Education and Corporate Relations, and Dean of ESCP School of Technology, effective February 23. He will report to Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School, and will serve as a member of the Executive Committee.

A graduate of École des Mines de Paris, Cédric Denis-Rémis holds a PhD and a Habilitation to (Supervise) Direct Research (HDR). He has built his career at the intersection of technological innovation, entrepreneurship, and higher education. He previously served as Vice-President of PSL University, where he oversaw development, innovation, entrepreneurship, and Executive Education. Prior to that, as Deputy Director of Mines Paris–PSL, he founded and directed the Institute of Higher Education in Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IHEIE).

He has also led several international academic initiatives, particularly in China, where he served as European Executive Director of the China-EU Institute for Clean and Renewable Energy (ICARE), and later as Dean of the Shanghai JiaoTong–ParisTech Institute of Technology.

Deeply involved in disruptive technologies and defence topics, he was head of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces’ Red Team Defence programme. In 2018, he created the Specialised Master’s degree in DeepTech Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Mines Paris–PSL and developed two investment funds between PSL and Elaia that have invested in more than 40 deeptech companies.

Author of approximately sixty publications, his research focuses on the intersection of risk management and innovation management. He is also co-founder of Zénon, a think tank dedicated to climate technologies, and serves as a member of the French Defence Procurement Council.

By entrusting him with Executive Education, Corporate Relations, and the launch of the School of Technology, ESCP accelerates its 2026–2030 strategic plan to transform its educational model and prepare future leaders with the hybrid skills required to address the major challenges of the 21st century.

The ESCP School of Technology will welcome its first cohort in September 2027. The school will train students at the intersection of technological expertise, strategic vision, and managerial responsibility.

“In a context where technologies are profoundly transforming business models and skills, we need leaders capable of bridging innovation, academic excellence, and the corporate world. The appointment of Cédric Denis-Rémis fully aligns with this ambition and will contribute to the implementation of our Bold & United strategic plan,” says Professor Léon Laulusa, Dean and Executive President of ESCP Business School.

“The convergence of management and technology has become essential. Throughout my career, I have worked at this interface, in close collaboration with academic and industry stakeholders. Joining ESCP today means contributing to a European academic project that places this convergence at the heart of its development,” says Cédric Denis-Rémis, Executive Vice-President in charge of Executive Education and Corporate Relations and Dean of ESCP School of Technology.

The creation of the ESCP School of Technology in 2027 marks the first major milestone of the Bold & United strategic plan. This plan also includes the creation of the ESCP School of Governance in 2029, completing ESCP’s ambition to establish itself as the first European University of Management by 2030.