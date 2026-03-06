7.3 C
Adani Gangavaram Port Sets Highest-Ever Monthly Container Throughput Record with 12,637 TEUs

Adani Gangavaram Port Sets Highest-Ever Monthly Container Throughput Record with 12,637 TEUs

Adani Gangavaram Port, the deepest and one of the most modern ports in India today achieved a significant operational milestone by recording its highest-ever monthly container throughput of 12,637 TEUs in February 2026, surpassing the previous best of 11,545 TEUs set in October 2025. This landmark achievement highlights the port’s strong operational capabilities, advanced infrastructure, and commitment to delivering world-class logistics solutions to its customers.

This record-setting performance reflects the port’s strong operational coordination, mechanized systems, deep-draft berths, and efficient multimodal connectivity that enabled superior vessel turnaround and productivity.

Adani Gangavaram Port continues to reinforce and strengthen its position as a preferred gateway on India’s East Coast, delivering reliability, efficiency, and future-ready maritime solutions.

Speaking on the occasion Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said “Achieving our highest-ever monthly container throughput of 12,637 TEUs is a proud milestone for our team and a reflection of the trust our customers and shipping line partners place in us. This accomplishment underscores our commitment to operational excellence, infrastructure investment, and delivering high-efficiency, reliable logistics solutions as we continue to grow as a premier gateway for the region.” 

