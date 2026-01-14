SVC Bank Enters Landmark 120th Year: Blending a Century of Cooperative Trust with Future-Ready Digital Innovation

SVC Bank, formerly known as The Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank Ltd, a multi-state scheduled bank in India, commemorated its Foundation Day, marking the milestone of entering its 120th year of commitment to ethical banking, customer centricity, and inclusive financial growth. Founded in 1906, the Bank has consistently upheld the cooperative spirit while evolving with changing times to meet the financial needs of individuals, businesses, and communities.

On this occasion, the Bank reflected on its history of service while reaffirming its focus on governance, digital initiatives, and customer experience. Over the years, SVC Bank has expanded its footprint and diversified its offerings to support MSMEs, retail customers, and financial inclusion.

Speaking on the occasion, SVC Bank’s Chairman, Shri. Durgesh Chandavarkar, said, “Our journey into the 120th year reflects the confidence and trust reposed in us by our customers, members, and stakeholders across generations. This long-standing association has shaped our values and guided our approach to cooperative banking. As we honour and reflect on this legacy, we remain firmly focused on strengthening governance, deepening transparency, and responsibly leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and customer experience. Guided by these principles, we are committed to building a resilient, future-ready cooperative bank that continues to support sustainable growth and meet the evolving expectations of our stakeholders.”

SVC Bank launched several digital initiatives to streamline banking and investment processes. The Bank has steadily strengthened its digital footprint over the past few years, launching a range of products to address diverse banking needs.

The Bank continues to align its operations with regulatory best practices while steadily advancing its digital capabilities to deliver efficient, secure, and future-ready banking services. As SVC Bank enters its 120th year, it remains committed to its vision of being a leading co-operative bank that provides a comprehensive banking experience through innovation, quality, and commitment.

As part of the 119th anniversary celebrations, SVC Bank held an event for employees to mark their contribution. The event included activities that encouraged participation among employees. It also featured an Employee Award Distribution Ceremony, where the Bank recognised employees for performance, effort and leadership in FY 2024-25 across bank functions.