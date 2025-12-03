India Takes a Step Forward in Inclusive Healthcare with Landmark Study on Custom foot Supports for Knee Pain and Mobility Challenges

Mahajan Imaging & Labs and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Institute for Persons with Disabilities Launch Joint Research to Explore How Personalized Foot insoles Can Enhance Knee Alignment and Daily Movement for People Living with Mobility Challenges

On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, a leading integrated diagnostic network providing advanced radiology, laboratory, and genomics services in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, has joined hands with the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Institute for Persons with Disabilities (Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment) to launch a landmark clinical study aimed at helping individuals living with flat feet and medial compartment knee osteoarthritis move more comfortably and reduce pain.

The collaboration seeks to evaluate the development and efficacy of custom-made foot orthoses(specially designed pads) in preventing tibiofibular rotation during weight bearing, improving knee alignment, and enhancing long-term mobility for people whose daily lives are limited by knee discomfort.

A distinctive feature of this research is the use of Standing Weight bearing MRI at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, which captures the knee under real-life weight-bearing conditions, precisely when discomfort typically occurs. participants will undergo a series of scans at the first visit, including images of the knee in full extension and at 30-degree flexion, both with and without the orthosis. Follow-up scans with the orthosis will be conducted six months later to measure changes over time. By generating strong imaging‑based evidence, the study hopes to demonstrate that personalized orthotic intervention can correct knee alignment and provide relief, reducing the need for invasive treatments and supporting individuals in maintaining functional independence.

Padma Shri Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Founder & Chairman of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, “Our objective is to turn advanced imaging into practical solutions that truly improve mobility and reduce pain for individuals living with flat feet and knee osteoarthritis. The unique Standing MRI machine allows us to scan a patient in the standing position and see precisely how a customized foot orthosis can correct knee alignment, redistribute pressure, and enhance stability during everyday activities. Through this study, we aim to provide clear, evidence-based guidance that helps clinicians recommend interventions that can genuinely improve functional independence and quality of life for those affected.”

Flat feet combined with knee osteoarthritis is an increasingly reported concern in India, with recent studies estimating that roughly one in three to one in four adults above 40 years may suffer from symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. Misalignment caused by improper foot posture can place additional pressure on the inner compartment of the knee, often accelerating joint wear and contributing to persistent pain.

Dr. Geetanjali Nanda, Senior Consultant Radiologist, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, who has scanned several thousands of patients since the introduction of the Standing Weight Bearing MRI machine commented, added, “This collaboration with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Institute for Persons with Disabilities is about translating research into practical, measurable outcomes for people living with mobility challenges. By combining advanced imaging with personalized orthotic design, we aim to provide interventions that not only alleviate pain but also improve alignment, stability, and long-term functional independence. Our focus is on evidence-backed solutions that make rehabilitation more effective and accessible, enabling individuals with disabilities to engage more fully in daily life and community participation.”

The scans during the study will measure how the shinbone rotates, the space between the thighbone and shinbone, and the key knee ligament, providing clear, objective data on knee stability and how the custom foot orthosis affects movement. A group of healthy knees will also be scanned to provide a comparison.

Kabir Mahajan, Chief Operating Officer of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said:

“We are extremely proud to be part of this landmark research partnership, which has the potential to significantly advance the way patients are diagnosed and cared for. Through CARING — our Centre for Advanced Research in Imaging, Neurosciences & Genomics — we remain deeply committed to high-quality translational research that drives meaningful technological innovation for patient benefit. This research using Standing MRI aims to contribute significantly to India’s efforts to improve orthotic care, expand access to non-surgical interventions, and ensure that functional mobility is preserved for those who rely on it for daily life and work.

As an imaging CRO and Core Lab, Mahajan Imaging & Labs continues to collaborate with leading national and international universities, med-tech innovators, and pharmaceutical partners. This partnership further strengthens our mission to push the boundaries of imaging science and deliver solutions that truly impact clinical outcomes.”