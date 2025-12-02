Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. Welcomes New Labour Codes; Calls It a Transformative Step for India’s Formal Workforce

~New Labour Codes Expected to Positively Impact Krystal’s 35,317-Strong Frontline Workforce

~Reforms to Strengthen Employment Practices Across Krystal’s Manpower-Intensive Operations Nationwide

Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL), a leading provider of integrated facility management solutions, has welcomed the rollout of India’s New Labour Codes, describing the reforms as a progressive step toward stronger worker protection, greater transparency in employment practices and a more efficient framework for businesses that deploy large teams across the country. The codes, which consolidate 29 existing labour laws into four simplified statutes, aim to ensure fair wages, timely payments, expanded social security coverage and clearer terms of employment for millions of workers.

Given Krystal’s presence across manpower-intensive sectors such as healthcare, education, public administration, airports, metros, industrial facilities and retail, the company expects the New Labour Codes to have a direct and positive impact on its 35,317 workforce. The new framework is set to improve employment practices through mandatory appointment letters, transparent wage structures, universal social security coverage and faster dispute resolution. This move toward formalisation is also anticipated to enhance job security, reduce conflicts, strengthen transparency, and reinforce trust between employers, workers and clients.

Sanjay Dighe, CEO and Director of Krystal, said, “For Krystal, the transition to the new framework closely aligns with its commitment to structured workforce practices. The introduction of mandatory appointment letters and clearly defined terms of employment will provide greater clarity and certainty for employees. This shift toward formalisation is expected to reduce ambiguity and strengthen workplace relationships among all categories of frontline staff. Additionally, employees will likely benefit from enhanced social security coverage under the Social Security Code. Access to provident funds, ESIC, and insurance benefits will improve the financial security and well-being of workers who play essential roles in facilities, public services, and daily operations across India.”

“The New Labour Codes create an environment where workers feel more secure, and organisations operate with greater clarity. We see this as an important milestone for the country and an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to fair, transparent and responsible workforce management.”

“The simplification of registration processes, single licensing requirements and consolidated filings will also ease compliance for employers operating across multiple states. Krystal is confident that these measures will support operational efficiency, reduce administrative complexities and allow the company to focus more on training, service quality and employee development,” added Mr Dighe.

“By strengthening formalisation and streamlining compliance, the labour reforms will help companies like ours work more efficiently while also elevating the standard of employment for thousands of workers across India. Krystal is fully aligned with this vision and has already begun integrating the new requirements into our systems,” he added.

Krystal believes that the reforms will not only improve the lives of workers but also strengthen its competitive positioning. Clients increasingly prefer partners who demonstrate strong compliance, ethical employment practices and responsible labour management, and the new regulatory environment supports these expectations.