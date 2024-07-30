The Global Academic Awards: Celebrating Education Excellence on the World Stage

As we approach the 2030 deadline for achieving the United Nations’ SDG 4 education mission, NJ MED is proud to announce the second Global Academic Awards (GAA). This esteemed competition supports the goal of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all. The GAA competition begins on July 29, 2024, and concludes on August 12, 2024.

What is the Global Academic Awards (GAA)? Held every four years alongside the Summer Olympics, the GAA celebrates intellectual and academic achievements worldwide. It honors students and educators from early childhood through high school completion, recognizing and promoting excellence in education across the globe.

NJ MED created the GAA awards to motivate nations to provide accurate education data on the progress of children’s education development. This ensures nations become more productive and motivated towards strengthening their future workforce. Albert Mitchell, CEO and Founder of NJ MED, emphasized the importance of nations submitting their annual education data for students aged 3 to 18. Speaking at NJ MED’s annual board meeting, he stated that it is impossible to understand how nations are developing their future workforce to support their well-being without accurate education data to measure progress or identify areas of need. Without this data, nations are unprepared to address their economic and social problems.

He added that the GAA mission is to highlight the pressing challenge: many nations have not submitted their annual education data to the UN, hindering accurate reporting on the development of children aged 3 to 18. The GAA aims to ignite public interest in global education systems and foster support for teachers, students, and schools.

The Competition Format The GAA is a global competition where countries compete within their continental regions. The top three countries from each region advance to the international stage, vying for gold, silver, and bronze medals in educational excellence.

The Mission and Value of GAA The GAA is a catalyst for transformative change in education. It provides:

Recognition and National Pride: Inspiring students and educators to excel.

Benchmarking and Assessment: Offering valuable data for targeted reforms.

Competition and Innovation: Encouraging investment in new teaching methods.

Sharing Best Practices: Facilitating the exchange of successful education strategies.

Increased Funding: Attracting resources for strong-performing countries.

International Collaboration: Promoting partnerships in education.

Government Commitment: Motivating governments to prioritize education.

Student and Teacher Exchange Programs: Enriching educational experiences.

Parental Involvement: Boosting student performance through increased engagement.

Long-term Planning: Encouraging comprehensive education strategies.

Support the GAA The GAA promotes competition, recognition, collaboration, and the exchange of best practices, leading to long-term improvements in education quality and outcomes. It is a global celebration of education’s transformative power to uplift nations and shape the future.

Mr. Mitchell said, “NJ MED created this award to encourage nations to submit their education data to the UN. Unfortunately, less than 25% of nations currently report this crucial data. Without accurate data, it is impossible to monitor nations’ economic and social development potential.”

Mr. Mitchell emphasizes, “This award may be the most important international event to help children reach their full potential and encourage nations’ growth. However, without accurate data, we will never solve the world’s crime and poverty levels.”

For more information, please contact: Shomari Moore, at support@worldtop20.org

About NJ MED

NJ MED (New Jersey Minority Educational Development) is a non-profit organization and a Special Consultative Status member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) dedicated to improving education systems worldwide. Through initiatives like the Global Academic Awards, NJ MED strives to foster educational excellence, innovation, and international collaboration.