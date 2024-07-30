SMC Presents the 2024 Sustainability in Automation Award to Hypertherm Associates

As the leading global manufacturer of pneumatic components, SMC supports the responsible and sustainable use of pneumatics through corporate operations and partnering with customers to discover creative ways to reduce overall compressed air and electrical consumption. This commitment to sustainability led SMC to establish the Sustainability in Automation Award, aimed at recognizing companies like Hypertherm Associates that prioritize eco-friendly practices in their operations.

“It is important to recognize companies for their contributions to sustainability as it sets precedence for all of SMC’s partners,” says Tyler Turner, Sustainable Development Manager at SMC. “Encouraging partner companies to implement sustainability measures into their business practices will ultimately lead to a cleaner, more sustainable standard for automation.”

Additionally, its products are more than 99% recyclable by weight. These efforts reduced its waste to landfill to less than 1% in 2021, meeting zero-waste certification. Beyond products, Hypertherm’s manufacturing facility in Lebanon, New Hampshire was built to the US Green Building Council’s LEED Gold standards, exceeding requirements for sustainable site development, materials and resource selection, indoor air quality, water efficiency, and energy efficiency.

SMC is honored to present this award to Hypertherm Associates, a company that raises the bar for eco-factories, eco-products, and eco-operations, and sets a great example of sustainability in automation for all companies in the industry. SMC’s commitment to sustainability remains a steady pillar in product designs and features, allowing customers like Hypertherm to further reduce their energy consumption. As the variety of customer industries become more environmentally conscious, SMC will continue to design and manufacture components that will contribute to energy efficiency, cost savings, and a cleaner future.

About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.

About Hypertherm Associates

Hypertherm Associates is a U.S. based manufacturer of industrial cutting products and software. Its products, including Hypertherm plasma and OMAX waterjet systems, are used by companies around the world to build ships, airplanes, and railcars; construct steel buildings, fabricate heavy equipment, erect wind turbines, and more. In addition to cutting systems, the company creates CNCs and software trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. Founded in 1968, Hypertherm Associates is a 100 percent Associate-owned company, employing approximately 2,000 Associates, with operations and partner representation worldwide.