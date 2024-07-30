Japan – NEC hosts U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited NEC’s headquarters, where he toured the NEC Future Creation Hub showroom and engaged in discussions about NEC’s cutting-edge technologies.



NEC’s President and CEO Takayuki Morita guided the tour, showcasing NEC’s advanced products and services, including submarine cables, 5G Open RAN, high-speed image recognition, and gateless biometric authentication systems. Notably, the discussion about submarine cables was particularly relevant, as the joint statement from the U.S.-Japan summit held in April of this year emphasized the advancement of submarine cable infrastructure in the Pacific region.

Secretary Blinken expressed strong interest in NEC, one of the world’s leading submarine cable manufacturers, saying that “the leading edge work that they (NEC) are doing on undersea cables and communications systems, such as Open RAN systems, are the future for digital communications,” and in closing remarks he went on to emphasize the importance of a “world that is connected, that is resilient, and is working with trusted vendors like NEC.”

NEC is committed to contributing to the creation of a safe and secure society through the development of world-leading technologies, such as AI and biometric authentication, and the provision of related services.