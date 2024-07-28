Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man on Lamma Island (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man on Lamma Island (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (July 28) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing on Lamma Island.

Chan Kai-hung, aged 33, went missing after he was last seen at Yung Shue Wan Public Pier in the morning of July 25. His family made a report to Police yesterday (July 27).

He is 1.77 metres tall, about 65 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a round face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a pair of black-rimmed glasses, a red short-sleeved T-shirt, black trousers, black sports shoes and carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0321 or 9499 1431 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.