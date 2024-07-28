Hong Kong – CE leads delegation to commence ASEAN visit in Laos

CE leads delegation to commence ASEAN visit in Laos ***************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, led a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) delegation to arrive at Vientiane, the capital of Laos, this afternoon (July 28) and commence the visit programme in three countries (Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Upon arrival in Vientiane, Laos, Mr Lee attended a dinner hosted by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Ms Fang Hong. Mr Lee expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Fang and the Embassy for the support to the HKSAR Government and the thoughtful arrangements for this visit. He also thanked the Embassy for its continuous care and assistance to Hong Kong people in Laos and Hong Kong enterprises investing in Laos.



Noting that Hong Kong and Laos have good prospects for economic and trade co-operation, Mr Lee said that the HKSAR Government will continue to explore room for co-operation and promote cultural exchanges between the two places, and introduce Hong Kong’s advantages and development opportunities in Laos and other ASEAN countries, telling Hong Kong’s good stories.



Mr Lee and the delegation tomorrow (July 29) will meet with local government and business leaders. They will also visit a school, an enterprise and a railway project.