Missing man on Lamma Island located



A man who went missing on Lamma Island has been located.



Chan Kai-hung, aged 33, went missing after he was last seen at Yung Shue Wan Public Pier in the morning of July 25. His family made a report to Police yesterday (July 27).



The man returned to his residence tonight (July 28). He sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.