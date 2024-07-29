Fully Promoted of St. Charles Celebrates Expansion with New Building and Growing Team

Fully Promoted of St. Charles, IL, expands to a new 4700-square-foot location at 3714 Illinois Ave, enhancing their commitment to superior customized branding solutions under Michelle Bottino’s guidance.

St. Charles, IL (PRUnderground) July 24th, 2024

Fully Promoted of St. Charles, IL, is proud to announce its move to a significantly larger location at 3714 Illinois Ave. This exciting development marks a pivotal moment in the business’s growth, reflecting its commitment to providing superior customized branding solutions to local businesses, teams, and not-for-profit organizations.

Under the guidance of Michelle Bottino, the dynamic owner affectionately known as “Mama,” Fully Promoted of St. Charles has experienced remarkable success. With over two decades of sales and marketing experience, Michelle is passionate about making every customer feel part of her family. Her dedication to the community is well-recognized. She has been named Humanitarian of the Year twice for her active involvement with local Chambers of Commerce and unwavering support for community initiatives.

Michelle’s vision for Fully Promoted of St. Charles goes beyond providing exceptional branding solutions. “Our goal is to create a welcoming environment where clients can find the perfect products to enhance their brand,” says Michelle. “We are more than just a business; we are a part of this community, supporting the same not-for-profit organizations that make this area so special.”

Since its inception in 2000, Fully Promoted operated as EmbroidMe until Michelle took over in 2018. Rapid growth soon made their original 1200-square-foot space inadequate. In 2023, the business relocated just ¼ miles from its original location to a new 4700-square-foot facility, nearly four times the size. This expansion includes a beautifully remodeled showroom designed to offer a gallery-like experience with soothing tones and organized areas for clients.

Michelle personally managed the renovation project, overseeing every detail from removing and building walls to installing new floors, electrical upgrades, lighting, carpeting, and paint. “The remodeling process was challenging but incredibly rewarding,” Michelle shares. “I am extremely proud of the finished product and grateful for the support we’ve received from our clients and the community.”

The new space has allowed Fully Promoted to expand its differently abled adults’ program, adding three more interns and hiring three additional part-time staff members, growing the team from 2.5 to 7 employees. This growth underscores the business’s commitment to creating opportunities and supporting the local economy.

The grand opening celebration last August drew over 100 community members, clients, and partners, showcasing the new facility and highlighting the continued dedication of Fully Promoted to delivering top-quality service and products.

For more information about Fully Promoted of St. Charles and to meet the team, visit the new location at 3714 Illinois Ave, St. Charles, IL, or contact Michelle Bottino at michelle.bottino@fullypromoted.com.

About Fully Promoted St. Charles, IL

Fully Promoted of St. Charles, Illinois is your one stop for all things branded. With a specialty in customized apparel, we decorate using embroidery, screen printing, vinyl, and digital print methods. Branding doesn’t stop with apparel! Whether you need tradeshow branding and promotional giveaways, a tent, new business cards, or even branded shoes, we are here to help simplify the process. By understanding your audience, your business and your budget we provide the best solutions to help you reach your goal.