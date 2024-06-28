Hong Kong – Appointments to Land and Development Advisory Committee

Appointments to Land and Development Advisory Committee ********************************************************



The Government today (June 28) announced the appointment of the Chairman and members to the Land and Development Advisory Committee (LDAC) for a new term of three years, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2027. The appointments will be gazetted on July 5, 2024.



The Chief Executive has appointed Mr Vincent Ng Wing-shun as the new Chairman of the LDAC, succeeding Dr Greg Wong Chak-yan who has served the committee for six years. The other 19 non-official members, appointed on an individual basis, are nine nominees from professional and trade organisations, and 10 persons from diverse professional backgrounds covering engineering, buildings, surveying, logistics, real estate development and administration, business, economics, policy research and social services.



The newly appointed members are Mr Aaron Bok Kwok-ming, Mr Chan Chak-bun, Mr Albert Chan Chung-yee, Ms Amy Cheung Yi-mei, Mr Francis Lam Ka-fai, Mr Nathan Lee Hoi-tat, Mr Mike Wong Chik-wing, Professor Eddie Hui Chi-man, Ms Lilian Law Suk-kwan, Professor Tang Hei-wai and Mr Eric Yeung Ka-hong. The reappointed members are Ms Iris Hoi, Mr Eddie Lam Kin-wing, Mr Sunny Ho Lap-kee, Mr Ryan Ip Man-ki, Mr Wilson Kwong Wing-tsuen, Ms Janice Lai Wai-man, Professor Wong Sze-chun and Mr Michael Wong Yick-kam.



Welcoming the above appointments, the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn, said, “Mr Ng has extensive public service experience, including his long association with the work of the Harbourfront Commission. The Government looks forward to the wise counsel of the LDAC on important development policies and projects, and will work together with the committee on the development of our city.”



She continued, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing Chairman, Dr Greg Wong, for his significant contributions as the Chairman of the LDAC for the past six years. Under his chairmanship, the LDAC provided valuable advice and suggestions to the Government on important policies and projects including the Northern Metropolis Action Agenda, the Study on Kau Yi Chau Artificial Islands, streamlining of development-related statutory and administrative procedures, legislative proposals for lowering of thresholds for compulsory sale and lease extension, etc. Dr Wong’s contributions and able leadership are well recognised.”



Ms Linn also expressed gratitude to the outgoing members, Mr Au Choi-kai, Mr Joel Chan Cho-sing, Professor Chan Siu-lai, Mr Chiu Kam-kuen, Mr Donald Choi Wun-hing, Mr Thomas Lee, Mr Douglas Woo Chun-kuen, Professor Leung Hing-fung, and Mr Francis Ngai Wah-sing for their contributions to the LDAC.



The LDAC is tasked to advise the Government, through the Secretary for Development, on policies and procedures in relation to planning, land and buildings matters, and specific development proposals and projects including those which carry broader economic or social merits.



The full membership of the Committee commencing on July 1, 2024, is as follows:

Chairman

————

Mr Vincent Ng Wing-shun

Non-official members nominated by professional/trade organisations

———————————————————————————–

Mr Aaron Bok Kwok-ming (Hong Kong Institution of Engineers)

Mr Chan Chak-bun (Hong Kong Institute of Urban Design)

Mr Albert Chan Chung-yee (Hong Kong Institute of Architects)

Ms Amy Cheung Yi-mei (Hong Kong Institute of Planners)

Ms Iris Hoi (Hong Kong Institute of Landscape Architects)

Mr Francis Lam Ka-fai (Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors)

Mr Eddie Lam Kin-wing (Hong Kong Construction Association)

Mr Nathan Lee Hoi-tat (Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators)

Mr Mike Wong Chik-wing (Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong)



Other non-official members

———————————-

Mr Sunny Ho Lap-kee

Professor Eddie Hui Chi-man

Mr Ryan Ip Man-ki

Mr Wilson Kwong Wing-tsuen

Ms Janice Lai Wai-man

Ms Lilian Law Suk-kwan

Professor Tang Hei-wai

Professor Wong Sze-chun

Mr Michael Wong Yick-kam

Mr Eric Yeung Ka-hong



Ex-officio members

————————-

Secretary for Development

Director of Buildings

Director of Lands

Director of Planning

Government Economist