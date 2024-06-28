Hong Kong – CFS urges public not to consume two kinds of biscuits imported from Japan suspected to be contaminated with animal faeces

CFS urges public not to consume two kinds of biscuits imported from Japan suspected to be contaminated with animal faeces ******************************************************************************************



​The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department today (June 28) urged the public not to consume two kinds of biscuits imported from Japan as the products might be contaminated with animal faeces. The trade should also stop using or selling the affected products immediately if they possess them.

Product details are as follows:

Product name: Manna BOLO

Brand: Morinaga

Place of origin: Japan

Barcode: 4902888973154

Net weight: 36 grams

Best-before date: June 26, 2025

Importer: JFC Hong Kong Limited

Product name: Manna BOLO

Brand: Morinaga

Place of origin: Japan

Barcode: 4902888973161

Net weight: 31 grams

Best-before date: June 27, 2025

Importer: JFC Hong Kong Limited

A spokesman for the CFS said, “The CFS received a notification from the importer of the products concerned that the above-mentioned products are being recalled as they might be contaminated with animal faeces. Upon learning of the incident, the CFS immediately contacted the importer concerned for follow-up. According to the information it provided, the importer concerned has already stopped sales and removed from shelves the affected products, and voluntarily initiated recalls. Members of the public may call the importer’s hotline at 2487 3453 during office hours for enquiries about the recalls.”

The CFS will alert the trade to the incident, continue to follow up and take appropriate action. An investigation is ongoing.